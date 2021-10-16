CONVERSATIONS: Is Facebook responsible for users' actions?

<strong>Ken:</strong> A Facebook ex-employee, now a whistleblower, has rapidly gained a great deal of media attention after “coming out” on “60 Minutes” last Sunday. I missed the interview at first but was alerted to the situation by an extensive piece starting on the WSJ front page on Monday.

I was able to watch the Scott Pelly interview with Frances Haugen via On Demand. After filing a complaint anonymously with the SEC as a whistleblower, the data analyst revealed her identity on national TV, claiming that Facebook has used its algorithms to amplify and polarize political thought and has “put profits ahead of safety,” stating that she copied thousands of pages of documents of Facebook internal research which she leaked to WSJ.

Ms. Haugen cited the example of the Jan. 6 Capital riot, the “insurrection,” which she said was at least in part organized through Facebook communications. Her goal is clearly for government to step in censoring and regulating Facebook content. Your thoughts?

<strong>Joe:</strong> I’ve never had a Facebook or social media account. What Ms. Haugen is proposing is something that has been raised by both Biden and Trump in the past, namely that Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act of 1996 be amended, reformed, or revoked. Section 230 allows tech companies like Facebook to moderate their own content, distancing themselves from posted content shielding them from liability.

Unlike the DJ and other newspaper companies, for example, Facebook’s platform can propagate falsehoods and fake news. What that means is that the site can become a cesspool of psychological garbage. Its content can hurt and expose young people to round-the-clock bullying affecting a user’s mental health. Who wants that?

If social media companies like Facebook feared lawsuits for libelous speech and illegal content posted by users, they would be much more responsible.

<strong>Ken:</strong> Hypothetical situation — During a Sunday afternoon game with 50,000 beer-swilling fans in attendance, some miscreant carves “For a good time call Judi at xxx-xxx-xxxx” into the wall of a restroom stall. Judi gets a bunch of rude phone calls on Monday and wastes no time suing the Bears organization. Righteous?

The Bears didn’t create the content, nor should they be obliged to instantly erase all the writing on the wall. Just like Facebook. So much for Section 230. Now that we have the boney skeleton, we need to flesh it out — this being an op-ed. From reading the WSJ article, I caught a whiff of political activism.

After listening to the CBS interview with Francis Haugen, I got the strong smell of lefty zealot, and the redolence of Christine Blasey Ford. Ford and Haugen, California girls, same hair color and style, same vocal fry. (Vocal fry definition: A way of speaking in which the voice is pitched in the lowest register and has a characteristic raspy, creaky sound. There are a couple of YouTube videos that explain and have good examples of vocal fry. Listen to Kim Kardashian talk for a sample.) In the case of our whistleblower, vocal fry may be related to stress, an unconscious speech pattern, or an affectation adopted for emphasis.

And the code words “insurrection” and “disinformation” come through loud and clear, making the most of a couple hundred overexuberant demonstrators and a contested election. What Haugen is advocating is government censoring of conservative political speech, one of the First Amendment and natural rights of free people.

The elimination of freedom of speech is one of the ways the left would change the US Constitution to solidify and control their power. Moreover, it seems to me that the power of Facebook — or any media outlet — to influence people is being exaggerated. Consider that in 2016, Mrs. Clinton spent about $800 million, about twice as much as Trump, and still lost. Furthermore, most of the national media, including the influential New York Times and TV networks, spent four years trying to destroy the president, yet he still drew about half the vote in 2020.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Getting back to Facebook and the matter at hand, we have been writing this column for some time. Could we agree that newspapers are the arbiters of truth and that it’s important to get stories and facts right?

There are human beings that work for newspapers that police this. Forces of law are breathing down their necks bringing accountability if they fail to get it right and screw up. Compare this to Facebook. According to Pew Research in 2019, 71% of American adults used Facebook’s platform and got 52% of their news or news headlines on the platform.

It’s the No. 1 pathway to news. Facebook is a media content creator that allows users without any journalistic background to create news (bad, ugly, unreliable, and often filled with hate and disinformation). They operate on a scale so vast that they use automation and not human beings to moderate content. This is not possible to do.

Having algorithms making decisions on content, instead of a human being is one of the problems. In fact, as noted in the WSJ, Facebook’s executives knew that their algorithms increase “misinformation, toxicity and violent content” on the site and did nothing about it. Under these circumstances how can you justify and defend this?

<strong>Ken:</strong> That last bit is either naïve or disingenuous. These are times that everyone is skeptical about press or broadcast media content, especially political reportage. Lester Holt, NBC’s respected network anchor, said on air last March that “fairness is overrated…. The idea that [the media] should always give two sides equal weight and merit no longer applies.“

The slant you hear depends on the outlet. CNN and Fox News will report the same story much differently. Gallop reported this about a poll taken last year: “9% in U.S. trust mass media a great deal and 31% a fair amount, 27% have not very much trust and 33% none at all.”

Thus, when the government starts investigating a news source, you can be sure that the source is at odds with the currently dominant party and that the “whistleblower” is a party operative. Censorship of political thought is not needed in America — the rights of citizens to decide what they believe is truth for themselves is protected by our Constitution.

<strong>Joe:</strong> I liked it better when we had these conversations at the Brickstone Brewery drinking beer. A healthy democracy requires a functional stable and sane population. Of the 100 million plus FB users in the U.S. (who post their own reports of news, repost news, or comment on news etc.) not everyone fits that description. Then there are those who open a FB account with a false identity.

With these kinds of journalists, fiction, hate and disinformation can arise creating a harmful fallout on people’s lives, splitting societies and putting democracy at risk. With FB’s army of lobbyists and a dysfunctional Congress, it is wishful thinking that FB is going to be held accountable and responsible for the content they publish.

But, if you need 10 arguments in addition to what is provided here for deleting your social media accounts right now, you can read about it in a book by Jaron Lanier.

