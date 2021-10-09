JACKSON: Change in students' behaviors creates need for officers

If you live long enough, you’re going to hear from an old family member or about an old family member who walked to school. That fabled, embellished walk to school always included snow, a hill in both directions, a long distance and less than appropriate footwear. Oh, and the walker never complained. Nope. Contrarily, the walker was so appreciative of the opportunity to go to school, he or she relished the challenge of the walk.

And if you become old enough, you will have one of those stories. I am old enough. Spurred by a current national debate, I have one of those back when I was in school stories. Only, my story is factual and there is plenty of evidence of its accuracy.

Back when I was in school, we did not have or need law enforcement or school resource officers (SROs). That is the factual part. Embellishing a bit, schoolchildren were so appreciative of school and the opportunity to enrich their minds, their misbehavior never escalated to the point that on-site police was ever necessary. Any and all inappropriate mischief was conducted after school and a good distance from school property. For some of those old enough to remember, there was that one little exception. There was a school riot in the early 1970s that many don’t like to talk about.

In 1975, my last year of public school, only 1% of public schools had SROs. Over the decades, that number has risen considerably to as high as 58% of public schools employing SROs and 72% of high schools.

Something happened. Whenever there is a debate about the necessity and effectiveness of police patrolling school hallways, the 1999 Columbine High School shooting is often credited with the change in our school safety attitude. Nationally, there have been several subsequent school shootings to reinforce emphasis on school safety, but Columbine is the standard-bearer.

Now that a school resource officer has been involved in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman, the pendulum is swinging the other way. Many are calling for a reduction or elimination of the SRO policy.

An SRO assigned to a Long Beach, Calif., high school intervened in an altercation near the school property. As the woman involved in the altercation attempted to leave the scene, the officer fired his weapon into the getaway vehicle, hitting the woman in the back of the head. She was later removed from life support and died. The SRO has been placed on administrative duty while the matter is under investigation and the need for police in schools is debated.

Inserting myself into the debate, I say yes we need SROs. Having an up-close and longtime opportunity to observe student behaviors, that small minority of students who make up the school’s disruptive demographic, it’s obvious kids ain’t the same as they were back then.

There was a time when the mere presence of an authority figure was enough to keep us on the straight and narrow in school and anywhere else in public. Not so much anymore. Not only are too many kids eager to challenge and defy authority, there are plenty of video examples of kids instigating or baiting authority.

I don’t know if I am on the majority or minority side of the argument to modify the SRO policy. But some of the opposing arguments include research that suggests that on-site police presence does not reduce incidents of student misbehavior. Or that the presence of law enforcement takes a “significant toll on students.” And there is the always present argument that race plays a factor as students of color are substantially more likely to be disciplined by school officers.

One prevailing anti-SRO alternative is to have more non-police support staff to address the student incidents. Again, back when I was in school, respect was given to the authority of guidance counselors, custodians, bus drivers, librarians and even teachers.

Back when SROs were not the norm, respectful behavior was a requirement. And when you failed to meet that requirement, there was a little wooden board, sometimes with holes drilled in it that reinforced personal expectations.

If we are going to get rid of police in school hallways and playgrounds, replace them with something equally effective.

I “Back the Board,” especially with the holes in it.