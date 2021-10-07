MOORE: Greater than your circumstances

The author and neuroscientist Joe Dispenza has had a massive influence on my life. In his books, he writes about becoming greater than your circumstances. His work has had a profound impact on my thought processes and how I live my life.

It’s easy to look at your current situation, compare it to where you’d like to be, recognize that it’s very far from your dreams and then logically conclude that your dreams will never happen. When these thoughts occur, you’ve decided to believe your circumstances are too powerful to overcome.

Is your dream to start a business, write a book, become an actor, professional athlete, go to college or even make right an injustice in the world? If you’re stuck working a 9 to 5, can barely pay your bills and surrounded by negativity, it’s logical to assume that your dream is impossible.

You may not have the financing, the time, the energy, the support, the education or the connections. You might have children, parents, and friends that need your help; you may have very little time for yourself.

Even so, human beings can overcome their circumstances. We’ve seen this time and time again from people who maintain a clear vision of a future life they’d like to have and resolutely move toward that vision.

If you can see a vision of the future that you’d like to experience and move toward that vision with unwavering faith, you can make it so.

Even when your circumstances are overwhelming, even when the government is unjust and oppressive, you are able to rise above your circumstances and accomplish the impossible.

Dr. Martin Luther King is one man who saw a vision of the future so clearly and believed in that vision long enough that he was able to make possible what seemed impossible.

Dr. King’s external reality was that he grew up when blacks were openly considered inferior by the local, state and federal governments. His internal reality, his vision for the future, was quite the opposite.

He grew up in the Jim Crow era. When government laws, mainly in the South, openly mandated tyranny and hatred against black people.

Dr. King once said, “Never forget that everything Hitler did in Germany was legal.”

Segregation, lynchings, church burnings, police brutality, attack dogs, powerful fire hoses spraying protesters to the ground and citizens attending protests and disparaging words were the circumstances Dr. King was expected to rise above if he was to accomplish his dream.

Dr. King came into the public eye when Rosa Parks famously refused to sit at the back of the bus. He came to her aid and helped organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which lasted 385 days. During the boycott, Dr. King’s house was firebombed. This only served to strengthen his resolve.

King said, “It all boils down to the fact that we must never allow ourselves to become satisfied with unattained goals.”

Despite constant threats against his life, and many telling him his dream was impossible, he knew and acted otherwise. The power of his vision eventually convinced millions to join him in the Civil Rights movement.

He went on to win a Nobel Peace Prize, help to end the era of Jim Crow and see the beginning of desegregation. Tragically, he was assassinated in 1968 at the young age of 39.

Becoming greater than your circumstances will always come with opposition, obstacles, much hard work and in some cases, death.

He once said, “Courage is an inner resolution to go forward despite obstacles; Cowardice is submissive surrender to circumstances.”

Dr. King’s life is a testament that we can rise above our present circumstances and achieve the impossible.

If Dr. King was able to rise above ignorant beliefs about skin color, tyrannical government laws, endure the constant threat of death and still accomplish his dream, what excuse do we have not to accomplish ours?