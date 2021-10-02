MAREK: Is there a risk gene that makes us more daring?

A week ago, four civilians climbed into a SpaceX rocket and blasted into space for a few days. It was not NASA, and they were not astronauts. Named Inspiration 4, this crew consisted of a billionaire, Jared Isaacman; Sian Proctor, the fourth Black woman to travel into space; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; and Christopher Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat in a lottery as a contributor to St. Jude’s Hospital. The spacecraft was launched Sept. 18 and was up for just short of three days. I had to wonder why these untrained people would do this, and would I have gone if I had been offered a chance.

That also made me remember that over the years, there had been investigations into whether those who dared to take more chances, had a gene difference from other people. This was an undertaking that was not without difficulty. The idea was to find out if different people had different fears and had more or less aversion to risk. Finally, scientists were able to measure brain transmission by scans, similar to an EEG. These scans were divided into frequency bands, not unlike stations on a car radio. Studies have discovered which parts of the brain these various waves come from and when they occur. The scans can also point out certain brain rhythms of a person’s aversion to risk.

The studies show clearly that men, on the average, take more risks than women. The experiments showed that the strength of the theta rhythms in the right and left lobes have a connection to the willingness to take risks.

The newest research study involved 35 people, 15 of whom were women. All participants had their brain’s magnetic fields analyzed while they participated in several tests including one risk-taking experiment using prize boxes. Out of 100 boxes, each participant selected as many as he or she would risk to open, knowing that there was a prize in some. They had to open all that they had chosen, but a single box of the 100 contained a “bomb.” If opened, it would take away any prizes previously received from other boxes and terminate the event for him or her. The men, on average, chose 44 boxes to open, while the women only 31, much reducing the chance of having to open one with the “bomb.”

Follow-up questions to the participants revealed that the men were more optimistic about the risks they were taking on with the extra boxes wanting more chances for prizes. More chance for prizes, but a bigger chance that one of their choices had the bomb.

It has been clearly indicated on quiz shows such as “Jeopardy,” that men wager far more than women in the amount bet on unknown questions. Investigators believe that hormone levels make a significant difference in risk tolerance, especially testosterone. So, perhaps the difference in risk-taking is not a particular gene in one’s body but the level of testosterone.

So whether it is a specific gene or higher testosterone levels, the result is the same. Some men and women are more comfortable with increased risk-taking than others.

Several years ago, I read another article on this risk gene. It was not nearly as scientific, but it used facts from a person’s life to determine if that person “had the gene.” I do not recall all of the actions that pointed toward having this risk gene, but I do remember quite a few.

These actions included the willingness to engage in deadly contact with an enemy, such as our military. It included sporting events and many amateur activities involving risk of bodily harm. Some that I remember were race car driving, surfing, downhill skiing, skydiving, and even traveling to unknown places virtually alone.

This made me think about my life and various activities that may have made me fearful, but I did them anyway. At 17, I boarded a ship and sailed to Europe virtually alone for a year of college away from my parents. This was 1962. During that year, I traveled alone or with another friend to some very scary places such as Berlin in the age of the Wall, Egypt with no language ability and then hitchhiked across the Sahara Desert in Libya to get out of Africa and back to Europe.

As a high-schooler, I rode in my one-and-only rodeo. In college, I was convinced to try skydiving by a mill worker from Kankakee Electric Steel that I met in my years of summer employment. I now have 13 jumps, and none were in tandem. I began downhill skiing in my late 20s at some of the best ski areas in Colorado. I later took scuba diving lessons and went into the ocean on many dives, some with moray eels and once a shark.

My trip down the Mississippi with Quen Cultra and his catamaran was also a test. When he offered me a subsequent trip through the Panama Canal and on to the Galapagos Islands, I was all in until my wife had some major concerns about such a trip, and I took a pass. My wife and I have hiked many places, including to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back up on foot.

Probably the scariest event in my non-sports life was trying a jury trial in my early years of practicing law. The tension of winning or losing for someone else is downright terrorizing at times, be it about money, a defendant’s freedom, or in a few cases, his life.

I know that science is limited on the foregoing theories and actual proof of such a gene, but the contemplation is still worth it. I am sure that most of that pent-up testosterone is long gone, but it was a fun ride. So take your life and its experiences and see if you have a bunch of extra testosterone. Then again, if I had been asked or had won a free seat on the rocket, I am pretty sure I would have said yes.