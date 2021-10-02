JACKSON: Let's put blame where blame is due

Rather than put in the effort to combat gun violence in Illinois, one state lawmaker wants to copycat or piggyback off a recent Texas law and punish people who had nothing to do with a crime.

Instead of enforcing current gun laws to their fullest extent or enacting more stringent laws to hold gun law violators accountable, State Rep. Margaret Croke, D-District 12, has introduced a bill that would allow citizens to sue gun makers, dealers or importers for gun-related injuries or deaths. Again, for crimes they had nothing to do with.

The “Protecting Heartbeats Act,” is pretty much a carbon copy of the Texas law that allows anyone violating the state’s new abortion law to be sued. Likewise, the Illinois proposal would permit citizens to sue individuals, businesses or organizations up to $10,000 for each person injured or killed by a gun. While doing nothing different to the actual culprits who commit gun violence without any regard for life or the law.

This proposal doesn’t aid in holding enablers and accomplices responsible. Instead of suing producers of inanimate objects for crimes committed by humans, why not propose a bill that would allow citizens to sue members of their communities who violate gun laws and/or who harbor or assist gun violators? That makes too much sense.

Why attempt to go after the gun industry that not only provides a constitutionally protected product that meets the demands of citizens and contributes to our economy while failing to enforce laws against those who use the product illegally? Is that the best our elected stewards of safety can do?

Rep Croke is a first-term assemblywoman who serves citizens in a Chicago area district. She is right to be concerned about the epidemic and rampant gun violence she witnesses daily.

But her proposal is silly at best and just an effort to misdirect the responsibility from actual aggressors to assigning responsibility to factions that had no direct participation in the crime. This proposal is merely a deflection tactic and an easy effort to appease her constituents and appear something is being done to eradicate a problem that has a deep-rooted foundation in personal human behavior.

A legal gun producer should not be held responsible for the actions of someone they have no influence over. A gun that is legally made and sold thousands of miles away can make its way to Illinois and be used for illegal gains. Will we apply this proposed legal tactic to manufacturers and dealers of automobiles that are used in the commission of intentional or neglectful injuries or deaths? Or knife makers? Or alcohol producers and sellers for alcohol-related deaths or injuries?

Hold the street influencers and family responsible. Impose fines on gangs when one of its members commits a gun crime. The $10,000 fine per victim might make an impact. Do the same to family members. That includes parents, grandparents and guardians of those committing violent gun offenses. There is a more direct correlation between family members, acquaintances and enablers and gun violators than gun producers and those same gun offenders.

Go ahead and unfairly target the American gun producers. The Rifleman and the Magnificent Seven would turnover in their graves if the Springfield rifle were to be labeled, Made in China or Mexico. Imagine Shane if his Colt Action was no longer made in America. Or Wyatt Earp’s Buntline Special was made on foreign soil.

We have run away enough American companies offshore. Americans are willing to pay handsomely for their American made guns. Tacking on silly, ineffectual liability on manufactures that will be passed on to law abiding gun owners won’t stop illegal gun activity and crime. This “Protecting Heartbeats Act,” proposal needs to be combined with the useless gun buy back program and be tossed into Lake Michigan.

We need effective representation that will propose legislation that empowers our law enforcement to combat gun violence by any means necessary without the threat of repercussion.

Let the legal gun industry continue to provide arms that law-abiding citizens demand. Let the police protect the heartbeats of the innocent citizens. Let the gun law offenders pay the full price for their actions.