EDITORIAL: Think safety as hunting season nears

The cooler is gets, the closer we inch toward hunting season. So as the mercury has been dipping into the 50s for the overnight hours, we’re just a few short days before it’s go-time for area hunting enthusiasts.

As the deer and wild turkey (archery hunting only) seasons start Oct. 1, hunters will be on the prowl for prey. That means possible dangers for both the hunters and those living or partaking in recreation near their hunting grounds. That is what makes safety protocols so important during this time of year.

The USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie knows a thing or two about hunting and is looking to help its surrounding communities maintain safety this hunting season. In announcing its annual rules for hunting, they also offered safety tips for both hunters and non-hunters alike.

We think they are worth repeating here and urge the community to follow their advice so that we may have an injury-free hunting season. Their advice is as follows:

<strong>Safety for hunters</strong>

• Tell someone where you will be hunting and when you will return. Put hunting plans in writing (dates, times, location and expected time of return).

• Dress properly and be prepared for the worst possible conditions.

• Check hunting equipment before and after each outing and maintain it properly. Familiarize yourself with its operation before using it in the field.

• Carry a spare set of dry clothing. Use layering techniques to prevent moisture while retaining body warmth. Always bring rain gear.

• Carry a first aid kit.

• Clearly identify your target before shooting and be alert when hunting near developed areas and trails.

• Wear hunter orange or another highly visible color.

<strong>Safety for non-hunters</strong>

• Make yourself more visible. Wear colors that stand out, like red or orange, and avoid white, blacks, browns, earth-toned greens and animal-colored clothing.

• Consider bright colors for dogs.

• Make noise. Whistle, sing or carry on a conversation as you walk to alert hunters to your presence as hunters could be listening for any sounds of animal movement.

• Be courteous. Once a hunter is aware of your presence, don’t make unnecessary noise to disturb wildlife and avoid confrontations.

• Make yourself known. If you do hear shooting, raise your voice and let hunters know that you are in the vicinity.

• Continue to hike and take part in nature, but learn about where and when hunting is taking place.

Deer archery: Oct. 1 to Jan. 16

Shotgun: Nov. 19 to 22 and Dec. 2 to 5

Muzzleloader: Dec. 10 to 12

Source: Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie