WEBBER: We have the government we deserve

Certain columnists and the media suggest we should try to get along now in some Kumbaya moment so the nation can “mend?” If serious, perhaps a good start might be they apologize for the way they treated former President Trump, of whom 75 million Americans believed in passionately. Possibly an admission of poor political judgment in their selection of the current leadership of the country would be in order as well. Until then, their reconciliation attempts ring hollow. Seems equivalent to a thief stealing from us and then telling us to get over it. No pun intended.

Given the direction the country is sliding, we shouldn’t accept their offer. We should be more concerned over the battle against the creeping socialism settling into this country like a cancer. I personally don’t care for a barrage of new governmental mandates weekly.

We seem to be fighting a losing battle. Too many apathetic people are content living off an ever-expanding government. Gerald R. Ford prophesied, “A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have.” We’re seeing it happen right now.

Our government is too large and untrustworthy. This is not some opinion I’ve just come to realize with the “election” of Manchurian Moron, although he has certainly intensified it.

Recall the laissez-faire attitude spawned by the Clinton administration, George Bush’s muddled deployment of troops to Iraq for possibly the benefit of defense contractors, or Obama using the IRS against citizens and stirring racial tensions resulting in tolerated riots.

Do you trust FBI management? Starting with the depraved J. Edgar Hoover, they more resemble a gestapo than the top law enforcement of our country.

Consider revelations:

• Failing to investigate and cover-up of allegations made by over a hundred female gymnasts of sexual assault by Larry Nassar.

• The philandering Peter Strzok and his narcissistic boss, Director James Comey, directly involved with the Russian hoax to remove a sitting president, now being traced back to the Clintons.

• Bungling of Hillary Clinton’s private emails and server.

• Lack of follow-up for the Stoneman Douglas high school shooting; the Nicholos Cruise shooting at Parkland; and the Tsarnaev brothers Boston bombing. They knew about these plans in advance.

• The mysteries regarding Jeffery Epstein or the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock; the Richard Jewell Olympic debacle; traitor Robert Hanson; the absurd Roger Stone overreaction; Ruby Ridge; Waco, etc. The list goes on.

Less well known are the gaffes of the CIA and its peculiar ex-Director John Brennan. He also publicly accused Trump with ties to Russia — words he had to eat later. Suffice to say, do you feel comfortable with CIA conduct? Whose intel led to the bungled Afghan withdrawal?

Consider the Supreme Court, who rules along political ideologies. Do you trust Chief Justice John Roberts?

The US Senate? They’re the oldest assembly in history at an average age of 64.3. With a 98% re-election rate, most are career politicians who have made themselves — or their spouses — wealthy off the public trough. Their longevity is more a result of political machinery at the expense of the country.

The US House is no better, particularly with Nancy Pelosi at the top of the heap. She enjoys lavish perks courtesy of taxpayers and nobody dares cross her, particularly Adam Kinzinger. Her minions include infamous irritations like Maxine Waters, Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, Bobby Rush, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Sandy Cortez.

Cortez recently attended a $35,000 per ticket gala, with her boyfriend — another $35,000 — sporting a dress that ignorantly stated “Tax the Rich.” She and her fellow party-goers paraded around without face diapers while the wait staff were required to be masked. Evidently, China’s bug no longer affects the rich and famous.

Clowns like those above confirm philosopher Joseph Maistre was right — “we DO have the government we deserve.”

But what really drove this point home was the recent report on actions by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

This zealot now admits he made two calls to his Chinese equal Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army late in Trump’s term stating he would alert China to any planned attack by America. Milley only admitted this due to a forthcoming book by Bob Woodward. I’m still stunned by this revelation weeks later.

Further, he told his staff that only he could give final approval for a nuclear strike. As reprehensible and seditious as his action was, nobody on his staff told the American people.

This was nothing short of an attempted coup, an act of treason, and as much as he should be tried as a traitor for usurping his authority. Sadly, we know in this current political climate; little will be done. At most, he will likely retire on a fat government pension.

We have devalued our great country to a kakistocracy — a government run by the worst, least qualified, and most unscrupulous citizens. We pay dearly for this.

The Founding Fathers would be mortified at what we’ve allowed to happen.