MAREK: And Hawaii makes 50

In my life, travel has been quite important. With a junior year in Europe, that wanderlust was just driven to a higher level. I wanted to see the world. With my law practice and expert witnesses being all over the map, along with personal travel, I had seen 49 of the 50 states. My friends were amazed when I related that the 50th was Hawaii. Most people have that on their radar quite early in their travel plans.

When we included Alaska in the list of completions, both my wife and I only lacked Hawaii and felt that this was a relaxing state for our later years. Well, the later years are now here. We planned to go in 2020 but a certain virus quickly reversed that decision. Once we had our vaccinations, we started booking that destination this spring. We needed to make quite specific plans as the world had started to travel and bookings were filling up. We wanted Maui and Oahu. Maui would coincide with my sister’s family plan and we could connect for a few days. Oahu had to be included as I wanted to see Pearl Harbor and the Arizona Memorial.

The pressures soon mounted. Hotels wanted all the cash upfront. Restaurants had limited seating and therefore the prime reservation times were quickly filling. One famous place, a fish specialty restaurant, responded to my sister in June that their reservations were full until November.

Then, the third wave of the pandemic started. The governor of Hawaii was telling people to stay home, but we were determined. On the way out, we decided to stop in Sacramento, Calif., for two nights to break up the trip a bit by seeing my son. Then, the airlines started changing our flights. We would have a five-hour layover at Midway on our way out, arriving barely for dinner. Then, the flight to Maui was changed, and we had to be at the airport at 4 a.m.

The flight was fine with masks the whole way. No meal, only snacks and water or soda were served. But we survived. We rented a car at the airport and drove to our rented condo. We had a view of the ocean, and the accommodations were great. We ate, snorkeled, had a sunset cruise, climbed to the bottom of a volcano and spent time on the beach. Then, we decided to drive the road to Hana, a famous drive, even though we had been warned that it was totally overcrowded. We left at 5 a.m. and had a super drive. Rather than circle back the way we came, we continued along the southern edge of the island. We had one-way bridges, broken rock roads, but little traffic with waterfalls and vegetation that were a marvel.

Then, it was on to Oahu and the capital city of Honolulu. We saw things that we didn’t expect. As we watched incredible surfing out our hotel window on Waikiki Beach, we noticed that this famous area was overrun with homeless people. The mixture of the elite and the poor was certainly sad. I do understand that many cities have the same problem, and Hawaii has beautiful warm weather, but seriously, with all the money tourism brings in, can’t the city find a solution?

We did hike Diamond Head Crater and had reserved a tour of the Arizona Memorial. For those who might not be familiar with the USS Arizona, this was the second, and last of the Pennsylvania-class super-dreadnought battleships built in 1910. It was named for the last of the 48 states to be admitted into the Union. It was also the largest ship sunk in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese struck the island with its infamous raid that got the United States into World War II. I want to save that visit and its history for later, as this December will be the 80th anniversary of that terrible day.

On one drive, we were able to look down on the very beach where, in 1953, Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr filmed their famous scene in “From Here to Eternity.”

We then went to the north coast of Oahu for two days. The coast was sparsely populated save for some very nice resorts. It was so different from Honolulu with its bustle and noise. We needed those two days to wind down before the long trip home.

We decided to come home through San Diego and visit my other sister on the way back. Again, the airlines played with our flight times. While we arrived late evening for our two-day stay, our flight home was changed to 6 a.m. That meant we got up at 3 and drove almost an hour to the airport to be there the required two hours early. When we arrived, I needed my coffee. No such luck. The coffee shop didn’t open until 6 a.m. and there was a line of more than 40 people before it even opened. I took a pass and waited for a cup on the flight.

In truth, it was a restful and beautiful trip. We, as tourists, were mostly in the beautiful areas of Oahu. The accommodations were the best. The beaches unforgettable. The food quite different with the Hawaiian touch. But it just didn’t seem like America.

All in all, we saw our last state, but we are so ready for some quiet, alone time. Flying had never been such a hassle what with the crowds, the proof of vaccination to enter Hawaii, the changing of our flights, not to mention the non-refundable money we had committed if the state was closed. As I was leaving the last hotel, a man asked if I was leaving. I responded, a bit in humor, “Yes, I ran out of money.” I know people rave about Hawaii, but for me, there is more to a trip to the Grand Canyon, the back roads of Maine or the monuments of South Dakota. I guess I prefer the quieter and the majestic to the crowded beaches. I never said I was normal.