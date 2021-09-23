MOORE: Perseverance takes determination

On the road to accomplish your dream, you’re going to have plenty of opportunities to give up.

You may have to try many times, but when the going gets tough, that’s when you need to find determination and perseverance.

Accomplishing dreams requires great strength. If you haven’t been toughened up by life already, pursuing a dream will do the trick.

Determination and perseverance don’t come naturally. They’re born out of failure. They come from defeat and must be cultivated from within. When things don’t go the way you plan, and you refuse to give up, determination arises, and a new fire will spark inside of you that gives you the power to persevere.

You’ll think of new ways, travel down different paths, reinvent yourself, develop unique ideas and vow to become successful no matter the odds. It is down this path some must travel for ultimate victory.

Victory doesn’t come easy and usually never does. If it does come easy, it won’t mean as much to you, and maybe you ought to set a higher goal.

George Washington, our first president and the leader of the Continental Army who defeated the British, the most powerful military in that time, said, “the harder the conflict, the greater the triumph.”

Maybe you’ve had many losses on the path to accomplishing your dream. Don’t worry; you’re not alone. Many great people have traveled down this road and have still secured their success.

Remove all doubt, fill yourself with thoughts of victory as you prepare yourself for the ultimate battle.

This is a time to learn a lesson from Washington’s experience in the American Revolutionary War.

No doubt Washington wondered if victory against the British was possible. They had more financing, experience and education. The American colonists were mainly poor farmers, many without shoes. Washington was facing near-impossible odds.

Washington knew that it was of the highest priority to keep New York City from falling to the British. Washington spent much time preparing for a bloody battle in New York that he expected would come in the summer of 1776.

Sure enough, in August 1776, the British invaded the city, and it didn’t go well. Washington watched from a distance as a regiment from Maryland repeatedly charged the British in a suicidal attempt to buy time for Washington’s escape.

It was still a few weeks before Washington completely lost control of New York. He bitterly wept as he watched his last garrison burn to the ground.

An average person would have given up and surrendered, but Washington wasn’t an average person. He found determination and prepared to persevere.

“Perseverance and spirit have done wonders in all ages,” said Washington.

It was then that Washington began to plan what he called his “Grand Strategy’’ to retake New York in the hopes of defeating the British once and for all. In 1778, New York was still under British occupation, and taking it back had become Washington’s obsession.

If you’re determined to accomplish your dream, you’ll need to become obsessed. Allow nothing to get in your way as you wait patiently for your decisive move.

For five years, Washington waited to implement his “Grand Strategy.” In 1781, he was begrudgingly convinced to employ his strategy in Virginia instead of New York.

For many reasons, his “Grand Strategy” wasn’t going to work in New York, but it could in Virginia. Although Washington badly wanted New York, he recognized that the ultimate goal was to win the war against the British rather than re-taking New York.

Sometimes, you’ll need to reassess your dream. Is it about taking back New York, or is it about winning the war?

In October 1781, Washington employed his “Grand Strategy” and won a decisive victory over the British in Virginia, forcing British surrender.

Many people in history have faced impossible odds and found the determination and perseverance to succeed; you can do the same. I believe you’re capable of great victories.