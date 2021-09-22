EDITORIAL: Our deepest sympathies to St. Paul's

Even as they looked over the few smoldering remains of their beloved church, the congregation and leadership of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher were giving thanks to God for all of their blessings.

In the hours since the church caught fire and burned to the ground on Sunday, the congregation has been on the receiving end of an outpouring of love and prayers, the Rev. Michael Stein told Journal reporter Taylor Leddin on Monday.

He called the countless phone calls, emails, texts and social media posts a “blessing.”

Clearly, the church was a blessing for the community as well.

Current and past members have already shared many fond memories of time spent there.

Much love has been shared inside the church that looked like it came straight out of a movie scene. So much so that it actually became a movie scene when it hosted cast and crew for “Road to Perdition” starring Tom Hanks.

With its tall windows and even taller steeple, there was no denying the aesthetic draw of the church, and its beauty will surely be missed along West Church Road. But it’s what was inside and the worship services there that will be truly missed the most.

We hope those who call St. Paul’s Lutheran their church home know that our thoughts and prayers join the chorus of others already expressed.

We know you’ll carry on your faith despite the devastating loss as church is far more than a building. That was made very clear as we watched your community gather around you after the fire.

"Faith gives you an inner strength and a sense of balance and perspective in life."

Gregory Peck