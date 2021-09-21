EDITORIAL: Time to prepare for emergencies is now

Unlike the tornadoes of spring, we tend to get a bit more notice for dangerous winter weather that’s headed our way. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t prepare less for it.

And the time to prepare is now, not later. Natural disasters don’t wait for a convenient time.

September is National Preparedness Month. The designation aims to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. Several local groups are taking measures this month to encourage and help area residents prepare for the unexpected.

Among them is the Iroquois County Health Department, which offers the following advice for local families:

• <strong>Make a plan</strong>. Sit down with friends and family and figure out how to communicate during a disaster if in case you get separated. Many people no longer memorize phone numbers, so it’s important to write down important contacts. Also, cellphones are not always reliable during a disaster, so have alternate means of communicating with each other as a backup.

• <strong>Build a kit</strong>. Put together some nonperishable food, water, a first-aid kit and other necessities for your family, including pets, should you need to evacuate your home in a hurry. An extra phone charger, sanitizer and a blanket are also great items to pack in your kit. Leave the kit by the door or in your car so you can grab it and go.

• <strong>Assess your risk</strong>. For residences and businesses alike, it’s important to periodically reassess the risks and hazards to your property. Insurance is a terrific method for mitigating the financial impact of a disaster. After assessing your risks and hazards, it’s important to have a conversation with your insurance provider to determine what is covered and what is not.

• <strong>Teach your kids</strong>. Disasters happen at all times of the day, and you may or may not be with your kids when it does. Talk to your kids about basic survival lessons, including how to avoid dangerous situations, where to go if a home is no longer safe and how to communicate together during an emergency. Give them a copy of the family emergency plan to keep with them, and review with them the contents of the emergency kit you’ve built.

We encourage all local residents to take some time this month to review their preparedness should something go terribly wrong. You’ll thank yourself later.

"This is the precept by which I have lived: Prepare for the worst; expect the best; and take what comes."

Hannah Arendt