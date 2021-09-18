Voice of the People: Problems would never be tolerated in private sector

<em>Editor’s note: This letter is in response to an article published Sept. 15 regarding persistent scheduling problems this semester at Kankakee High School.</em>

After reading the article on the Kankakee High School and the statements from the students, I wonder how anyone in administration still has a job!

From what the students said this is not the first year this has happened. If this were a private corporation, heads would roll.

Don’t our future generations deserve better?

<strong>John Pickworth</strong>

<strong>Elwood</strong>