MOORE: Worry should not be all-consuming

All kinds of stresses and pressures will come to us in this life. Worries will come about our parents, careers, children, health, finances, relationships, death, sickness and more.

It seems there is a never-ending stream of things we can worry about — nail-biting worry, worry that makes our head and heart hurt.

Thankfully, our imaginations usually make things seem much worse than they are. Too often, we imagine the worst possible outcome, outcomes that generally never come to pass; if they do come to pass, often they aren’t as bad as we imagined them to be.

A little bit of worry can be good when that worry propels us to action so we can solve the problem before it gets out of hand.

Worry is bad if we allow fear to paralyze us, never taking the necessary steps to solve the problem.

Worry affects us all in different ways. Most of us have, at times, been so worried we become consumed with fear. Our hands tremble and anxiety overwhelms all of our senses. Paralyzed with fear, often all we can do is lay down and fall asleep or pace back and forth, mumbling incoherently until exhaustion takes hold.

Some of us can only see a negative outcome and are angry and irritable at those trying to convince us that a good result may be possible.

Some of us turn into complainers, taking on the victim mentality and telling everyone how dire our situation is and how things will never get better.

Drugs and alcohol sometimes become the temporary solution. You may wake up with a hangover, but the problem is still there.

Some might turn to healthier solutions like exercise, prayer and meditation to calm the worried mind.

Napoleon Hill said, “Worry is a state of mind based upon fear. It works slowly, but persistently. It is insidious and subtle. Step by step it ‘digs itself in’ until it paralyzes one’s reasoning faculty, destroys self-confidence and initiative. Worry is a form of sustained fear caused by indecision; therefore, it is a state of mind which can be controlled.”

I believe Hill was correct. Worry is based on fear; it paralyzes our reasoning faculty, destroys our initiative, it’s caused by indecision and therefore it is a state of mind that can be controlled.

How can we control it? According to Hill, worry is caused by indecision. The proper response to anxiety might then be to decide on a course of action.

We need to remove the hesitation and choose. Sometimes, just figuring out what path to take is all that’s necessary to stop the worry.

What if you’re having trouble deciding what to do? Talk to your friends, get advice, pray, meditate, think it over. If you’re focused on what path you need to take, an answer will come.

Once you choose what the best course of action is, it is essential not to worry if you made the right choice. If you find yourself worrying whether or not you made the right choice, then it’s ok to modify your course of action as the days pass. Whatever you do, keep moving forward.

Wherever you are right now, whatever you’re going through, maybe you’re nervous, worried, stressed and afraid. Try to be thankful, think of all the positive things in your life as you make your decision, count your blessings. Moving forward with gratitude and thankfulness is crucial and can often make for a better outcome.

You don’t have to make a decision; you get to make a decision. Be thankful that you can choose. Keep a smile on your face; you’re capable of great things.