JACKSON: 9/11 brought America together only to be torn apart again

It was 20 years ago today. At minimum, at least 18 times I have thought about exactly where I was and what I was doing on that Tuesday morning in September 2001. Twenty years later we can still look back and shake our heads in disbelief.

For the majority of us who recall that day, it was our Pearl Harbor. If not impossible, it would be a dishonor to not remember and reflect on the events of the day that forever changed our sense of normalcy. We shall never forget the nearly 3,000 who lost their lives on that fateful day and the nearly 285 million others who lost their normal way of life.

Foremost, it remains a blessing to me that many of those with whom I shared those first few traumatic moments are still here. And will remain with me like a tattoo of indelible ink. But the tragedy and significance of that day seems to pale in comparison to how we have changed since.

In true great American fashion, we handled the immediate response to that unimaginable breach of our domestic tranquility with aplomb. From the startled melting pot of diversity that we are, we quickly morphed into a single unpierceable ball of force of one people. A hurt, angry, determined, resolved united people.

We cried, we prayed, we sang, we held hands, we processed. We implemented and accepted change, temporary and permanent, necessary and useless. We adapted quickly to a forced uniformity in our daily lives. Things that were habitual and what we took for granted on Sept. 10, 2001, were taken and never to be returned. However, like an international award-winning sandcastle, it was not meant to last. It soon washed away. We gradually returned to our separate selves.

Paper United States flags that were taped to every building and vehicle window soon faded. Only to be replaced with other flags and symbols designating our separate affiliations. Time weakened that ball of force. A resolve to remain vigilant in our domestic defense and a promise to exact revenge returned us to a false sense of security. We invested thousands more American lives and trillions of dollars for exactly 20 years. For what? What have we gained? What have we learned? In the words of Edwin Starr, “What was it good for? Absolutely nothing. Say it again.”

Where and what are we two decades hence? Are we a safer sovereignty than we were 20 years ago? Are we a more united people? Are we hated more by foreign entities than we hate ourselves? The answers are obvious. No.

Twenty years later, the biggest threat to our survival is not some foreign, crazed, barbaric, religiously fanatic, suicidal sacrificial sheep willing to inflict emotional, financial and human loss upon us. Our greatest enemy is within. Domestic terrorism dressed up like patriotism is a greater threat to our tranquility than any outside extremism. It is more detrimental to our civilized future than the virus that has held us captive for almost two years. It is more destructive than any war we have engaged.

On this day, we will be united in temporary ceremonial reflection. Let’s respectfully remember what happened. But we should not take our attention away from what is currently going on. We need not look toward the sky for a fully fueled aircraft descending into a building full of people. We need only to keep our eyes and ears focused on the division between us. The infrastructure of our civil society is in dire need of attention. We cannot continue to ignore the degradation of our democracy like we do teeth. If we do, it will have the same result and will go away.

I remember exactly where I was 20 years ago. But, I know exactly where I am today. And it is just as or possibly more frightening.