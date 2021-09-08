Voice of the People: There's no legitimate excuse to not get the vaccine

I read a lot from armchair epidemiologists about how the COVID-19 vaccine will change your RNA, how this is all just an infringement on personal liberty, we don’t know the long-term effects, and so forth.

You know what else infringes on your personal liberty? Being hooked up to a ventilator. And I can beat your “long-term effect." How about “being dead”? That seems really long term.

And lest you think this is another liberal snowflake trying to tell you what to do, the last time I voted for someone with a “D” next to their name at the top of the ballot was “never.”

I’m passionately pro-life, and I think most of the mainstream media is hopelessly liberal. I’ll put my conservative bonafides up against anyone, but this is just common sense.

There’s a killer virus out there and, in a triumph of our free market system, American companies came up with a way to protect me from it with a simple little shot in the arm. If you’re not bright enough to take it, I can’t help you. I wish I could convince you, but if 600,000 deaths doesn’t do it, then I don’t think anything will at this point.

<strong>Craig Berry,</strong>

<strong>Frankfort</strong>