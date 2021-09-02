War on terror must continue

Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

When President Joe Biden announced the symbolic date of Sept. 11 as the end of the U.S. military’s engagement in Afghanistan, he was intending to send a signal of some kind of completion to what once was known as a war on terror or, at the very least, an acknowledgment that a definitive decision had been made about a war that no longer matched U.S. interests.

The brutality of that region of the world has undermined that narrative.

Thanks to the poorly planned withdrawal and evacuation efforts, ISIS-K did not need to come stateside to find U.S. targets, given that members of the armed forces were working their fingers to the bone trying to get America’s Afghan allies to safety and a better life, where they would not have to fear government oppression and retribution.

Biden hardly is the only president to blame for this mess.

By telegraphing, though, a lack of U.S. will to continue to work with allies to protect freedoms in Afghanistan, the Afghan government and its security forces were further weakened.

Hence the rapid collapse.

For centuries, Afghanistan has been a quagmire for nations such as Britain, Russia and the United States.

Biden’s belief that it had to end, that it was not worth more American lives over many more years, is entirely defensible.

But now he has to face, and own, the inconvenient truth that terrorists love to fill a power vacuum.

They cannot be allowed to prevail.

And the fight against them will need to be waged not just by the U.S., but by its long-standing allies.

In Afghanistan and beyond, the war on terror is far from over.

All nations who believe in freedom, safety and democracy will have to reengage.

There can be no withdrawal from that.

"The two most powerful warriors are patience and time."

Leo Tolstoy