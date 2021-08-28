Voice of the People: Shouldn't the feeling of safety extend to citizens?

Gov. JB Pritzker recently signed a bill that will end immigration detention in Illinois. ICE would not be able to contract with local jails in Illinois to detain the immigrants waiting for court hearings. The immigrants would effectively be able to roam at will.

Pritzker has the gall to say, "Every family, every child, every human being deserves to feel safe and secure in the place they call home."

I agree. Do Americans not deserve the same consideration that an ICE detainee is now granted? Why are we not detaining ICE immigrants? They are illegal immigrants and we Americans are paying for the illegal aliens who need food, clothing, shelter, health and welfare facilities.

Why should we be worried about who is walking our streets? Are they more of Joe Biden's immigrants who are COVID carriers, rapists, gang members or criminals thrown out of their own countries?

Make no mistake, this is a purposeful initiative of the Democratic Party to keep them in power by illegal voting. This is a red-fisted grasp of Marxism, a double middle finger to Americans. Vote Pritzker out!

<strong>Linda Nicolais</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>