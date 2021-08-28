Voice of the People: Does president's actions rise to level of treason yet?

Comparing the presidencies of Joe Biden and Donald Trump:

$3+ for gas under Biden, $1.82 for gas Trump

B: Russian Pipeline, T: Keystone Pipeline

B: Illegal immigrants, T: Border wall

B: Bringing COVID-19, T: Border security

B: Dr. Fauci and masks, T: Warp speed inoculations

B: Critical Race Theory, T: Equality

B: Inflation, T: Great economy

B: Voter suppression, T: Voter verification

B: Pays ransom to terrorists, T: Does not negotiate

B: Taliban on Twitter, T: Banned from Twitter

B: Allowed for hostages and our weapons in Afghanistan, T: Held Taliban at bay

Should Biden be impeached? Tried for treason?

Please, fellow Americans, if you love the land of the free, let's keep it that way. Vote!

<strong>Mike Norman</strong>

<strong>Saint Anne</strong>