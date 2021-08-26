MOORE: Don't let procrastination kill your dreams

Last week, I wrote about following your dreams and not listening to the naysayers.

I believe this with all my heart, and at the same time, I know that often the naysayers can be correct. Why? Lots of reasons. No matter how hard I tried, I didn’t have the physical ability to be an Olympic swimmer. I gave it my all, but it wasn’t in the cards; there were those around me who knew it.

If the naysayers are correct, don’t let it be because you didn’t try.

Some people are afraid of failure; for me, failing isn’t the worst outcome. Failing because I didn’t try, failing because I didn’t care enough; That’s the worst outcome. How do I know? I’ve done it; I’ve wept the bitter tears.

Knowing that I did everything I could to accomplish a dream is a great comfort.

John C. Maxwell said, “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

Mahatma Gandhi said, “All good thoughts and ideas mean nothing without action.”

People often fail in their dreams because they don’t try, don’t care, make excuses and procrastinate.

What is belief? If you believe in something, doesn’t that mean you live in a manner consistent with that belief? If you aren’t doing the action if you aren’t taking the necessary steps, is it possible that you never truly believed in it in the first place?

The ancient disciple James said, “Faith without works is dead.”

If you’re starting a business, but you’re not writing down the goals, putting the business plan on paper, going to school, reading the books, building the team, raising the money and executing the program, do you believe?

Jim Rohn said, “Ideas without labor never become tangible; they never become real.”

Procrastination is a killer of dreams. That bears repeating; procrastination is a killer. Years can be wasted and a whole lifetime can be wasted procrastinating. Everyone sometimes procrastinates; at times, I’ve been a great procrastinator. I could write a book teaching you how to be a better procrastinator.

What are some potential causes of procrastination?

Excuses can cause procrastination. “I can’t go for my dreams until I lose weight.” “I can’t work toward my dreams until I get a new job.” “I can’t try for my dreams until I get out of debt.” “I can’t go for my dreams until my kids grow up.”

The excuse maker says, “First let me focus on this other thing, and then after it’s finished, then I can go for my dreams.” Next week comes, and a new excuse is made; it can go on forever.

A lack of passion can cause procrastination. I’ve seen many actors who wanted to make it in Hollywood, but they weren’t into the art of acting. They never took the classes, they never sought the auditions. If they did get auditions, they didn’t rehearse.

They weren’t passionate about what mattered.

They pursued the lifestyle, but they didn’t seek what makes the lifestyle sustainable. They majored in the minors, and they minored in the majors.

Drugs and alcohol can cause a lot of problems and are considerable procrastination. Many competent people cease to be competent when using drugs and alcohol. If you want to accomplish a dream, quitting the addiction can sometimes be the difference between success and failure.

Fear of failure can be a cause of procrastination. Sometimes the most successful people have failed the most, but they succeed because they keep trying; they never give up. Not pursuing a dream because you’re afraid to fail is a failure in itself.

Some say Thomas Edison failed 10,000 times while trying to invent the light bulb. That wasn’t his perception. He is quoted as saying, “I have not failed; I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

I’ve been told that perception is everything. If you’ve tried 10,000 ways to accomplish your dream and haven’t achieved it yet, but you keep on trying, have you failed?

Don’t be afraid; put yourself out there. You are capable of great things.