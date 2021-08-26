EDITORIAL: High school football is finally back

By Daily Journal Editorial Board

On Friday, high school football returns in all its glory. The players and fans were robbed of the excitement and fanfare last season. Yet another loss chalked up to COVID.

They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone, but when it comes to the thrill of game night in the fall, well, we knew exactly what we had. But, fortunately, we now finally embark on a full season of football.

It will be just like old times out there. Fans in the stands will cheer on their favorite players while cheerleaders will root loudly for all. Beyond eager to return to the game, the players will fight even harder and leave it all on the field. It will be that taste of normalcy we’ve been craving for so long.

And just like normal, this will be a season you don’t wanna miss. The area’s All-City rivalry — Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee — all look poised to reach the playoffs. The last time that happened was in 2009. With BBCHS’s offensive talent, Kankakee’s returning leadership and Bishop Mac’s senior experience, this just might be the year.

You can read about the teams and prospects for this season in a special section in your Daily Journal today.

We encourage you to not let this season pass you by. Even if you don’t have a player on the field, try to make it to game this fall. The kids would love your support, and you could likely use a night out of the house for a change.

"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it's much more serious than that."

Bill Shankly