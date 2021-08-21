Voice of the People: Abortion takes away a child's chance at life

Many women are having an abortion today. It has been going on since Roe V. Wade in 1973.

The woman who has an abortion has abandoned her child because of personal feelings or it cramps their lifestyle. They would rather go for the gusto, sleep with who they so choose. Maybe keep your weed habit of smoking marijuana, some kind of dope all the way to the hard stuff. After all, it’s my life. But someday, your happy times days will shut down, either in misery or death — or both.

When you look back to your abandonment of your child, if you have any heart and feelings, it will pop up in your subconscious memory and realize you will never see what you aborted and the what if and why could haunt you for the rest of your life. All for what could have been and simply because of some money-hungry doctor talked you into it — and anyone who assisted in it.

The path of your life’s road is the road of perdition but the baby’s life you consented to be taken will be in Heaven.

Have you heard the whisper of your child’s voice that could have been? Can you hear him or her say, “Why didn’t you give me a chance to be born?” What if your mother would have decided to have an abortion rather than give you a chance at life at birth?

We all know having sex feels good, but I’m old enough to remember when people called it making love. It was to please your partner.

Having sex today is to please one’s self. It is self-centeredness. Go for the gusto, build your trophy case. Don’t worry about venereal disease. Penicillin and whatever else is out there today will take care of it.

Reiterating back, making love is enjoyable, but having sex out of wedlock is in God’s eye called fornication; and in wedlock is adultery. The only way to get out of their predicament is to ask for forgiveness of sins, ask Jesus Christ into your heart. For you see, he and he only is our intercessor to Heaven.

We all make mistakes in our individual lives. It is like the woman in the Bible who was a harlot and the men around her wanted to stone her to death but Jesus stepped up and said, “You who have no committed a sin, cast the first stone.” They all turned and walked away.

Jesus told the harlot to rise up and go but sin no more!

You too can do this in your moment of indecision and repent of your sins. Give your unborn child a chance and you also can go to Heaven rather than hell forever and ever.

<strong>Justin Johnson</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>