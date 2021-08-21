BREACH: Doctor wants to thank anonymous live-saver

We get several calls on a daily basis here at the Daily Journal newsroom. Some are more interesting than others, while a few can be unusual.

I received a call Tuesday afternoon that was truly unusual. I got a call from a Dr. Manatosh Banerji who said he wanted to report a life-saving incident. I thought, “OK, who did you save?”

Instead he wanted to reach out to an anonymous driver who he said saved his life just after noon on Monday. Banerji, of River Forest, and his wife, Basanti, were heading to Kankakee River State Park near Illinois Route 102 and were approximately 3 miles from the entrance.

After checking traffic, Banerji turned left at a T-junction onto the highway and didn’t see a pickup truck that he had turned in front of on the road.

“I looked to the right before taking a left turn at that T-junction,” he said. “I saw no cars, but I did not realize that the road I was entering had cars at 55 mph.”

For a split second, Banerji thought they were going to collide. Had that happened, Banerji’s smaller vehicle would surely have fallen victim to the larger pickup truck.

“What the gentleman did was he pulled himself over to the grass,” Banerji explained. “He was driving a red pickup truck. He took a risk for his life and saved me and my wife’s lives.”

The pickup drove around Banerji’s car and back onto the highway and continued on its way. Banerji looked ahead to see where he was headed because he wanted to thank the man but lost sight of the truck. He said it was either a Ford or a Dodge pickup.

“It was my foolishness,” said Banerji, who added that neither he nor the other driver was exceeding the 55 mph speed limit.

“I had looked to the right and saw no cars. He didn’t do anything wrong, and I should’ve been more careful, but he saved my life.”

During our 10-minute conversation, Banerji said at least four times that this unknown driver “saved his life.” When Banerji and his wife got back home, he searched online for a newspaper in the area to call and tell his story. He’s hopeful that by telling his story to the Daily Journal, he can find the “gentleman,” not to mention a quick-thinking driver, and thank him personally.

“My wife and myself are eternally grateful,” Banerji said. “Someone took a chance with his own life and saved ours.”