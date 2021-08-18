Voice of the People:

<em>Editor's note: The following letter is a rebuttal to an opinion column by Dennis Marek titled "Do what's best for the entire country" published Aug. 7, 2021:</em>

Refutation of Mr. Marek’s misguided or ill-advised vaccine advocating op-ed, dated 8/7/21, needs no further validation than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own VAERS report (openvaers.com), which, as of July 30, 2021, has accounted for 12,366 post-COVID vaccine reported and related deaths and 545,337 COVID vaccine adverse events, many of which were recorded to be of a serious nature involving irreparable or irreversible physical damage to “vaccine” recipients.

And these figures are reported to represent only a small fraction of what the actual “vaccine” adverse effect numbers really are. How does this compare with actual COVID virus survival rates? (Actual would exclude motorcycle fatalities.) Anticipating unfamiliarity with the VAERS acronym, I would offer this description from the CDC’s VAERS website:

“VAERS is the nation’s early warning system that monitors the safety of vaccines after they are authorized or licensed for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. VAERS is part of the larger vaccine safety system in the United States that helps make sure vaccines are safe. The system is co-managed by CDC and FDA. VAERS accepts and analyzes reports of possible health problems — also called “adverse events” — after vaccination. . .” (Source: cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html)

With so many “adverse effects” attributed to what has been described as an experimental injection — it doesn’t even meet the definitional attributes of a true vaccine according to many doctors, pathologists and virologists — is this the type of coercive journalism that you should be offering your trusting readers? It’s further irresponsible, shameful, and stretches the realm of respectable journalism when Mr. Marek would practically brand as un-American those who would opt not to volunteer to be human guinea pigs in the grandest of global experiments for the non-FDA approved, "Emergency Use Only" COVID injection, which has been described as dangerous by many prominent and respected physicians, medical groups/organizations, and other recognized professionals in related fields of practice and study.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical conglomerates (aka Big Pharma) have been shielded against any liability in cases of proven personal injury directly attributable to the misnamed COVID “vaccine.” Historically recorded occurrences of lawsuits and malfeasance, I would think, should allow for at least a modicum of skepticism with regard to the hyperbolic promotion of this mass “vaccine” campaign.

It’s bitter irony that Mr. Marek chooses to use as an analogy the Vietnam War, a conflict in which U.S. entry was precipitated by a false flag nonevent — the Gulf of Tonkin incident. This was a tragic and fruitless misadventure for American history that succeeded only in sacrificing untold millions of lives (including America’s “expendable” youth and untold hapless Southeast Asians) and enriching the blood-money coffers of the armaments industries and their predatory cheerleaders on Wall Street. U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War was an ignominious epoch in American history, one that I, by the grace of God, was kept from participating in.

On second thought, perhaps the Vietnam analogy was ideal in keeping with the specter of mendacity that continues to prevail in this latest in a series of curious crises which have nonplussed an already enervated citizenry over the last half century plus.

Theodore J. Stalla

Bourbonnais