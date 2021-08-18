EDITORIAL: Kudos to Kankakee's bridge builders

There’s just something nerve-racking and unsettling about seeing red and blue lights bouncing off your rearview mirror. For most Americans, it’s a fear of getting a ticket and the hefty fine that comes with it. For some, it’s fear of arrest. For even fewer, it’s fear for their life.

All too often in recent years, interactions with police have resulted in outcomes that garnered national headlines. Too many traffic stops have gone horribly wrong. Fatally wrong, in some cases. That’s why we are so proud of the Kankakee community for addressing a concern before there’s a problem.

Enter the Police Stops program. The idea itself is a collaboration between citizens and police as the program was developed by Illinois Coalition for Community Services field representative Rhonda Currie, City Life Center Director Aaron Clark and Kankakee Police Commander of Investigations Donell Austin.

Their program allows local citizens to step into the shoes of a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop. In these mock police stops, citizens go through the process an officer would typically conduct during the interaction. The hope is that this role play will alleviate anxiety and tension should the participants ever be pulled over themselves.

The traffic stop is the most common police interaction. Across the nation, police pull over more than 50,000 drivers on a typical day, according to Stanford University research. That’s more than 20 million motorists every year. That’s a slim chance an average driver will be pulled over, but it’s also the most likely way an average citizen would have an interaction with police.

How those interactions go can often have lingering effects for the citizen’s perception and future interaction with police. We think this training program will help improve both.

Moreover, we hope that these trainings will help alleviate fear and anxiety, create safety for all involved during police interactions and keep Kankakee out of national headlines.

"Being a good police officer is one of the most difficult, dangerous, idealistic jobs in the world."

Thomas Hauser