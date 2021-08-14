WEBBER: Our insane immigration policy could be deadly

I deplore how the media reports everything as a “crisis.” The word crisis is the most overworked word in the English language in newsrooms across America, FOX included. At some point, you must think everything can’t be a crisis. Some issues being called a crisis are nothing more than a problem that needs attention. But the word “crisis” sells.

One of the first orders of business by the Manchurian Moron upon entering the White House was to set about undoing anything Trump did, regardless of relevance. A good example was the closing of the Keystone Pipeline. For the record, those actions were puerile and aggravating, but not a crisis as reported by some.

This decision was made even more duplicitous when Biden then relaxed sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline through Germany for Russia’s benefit, which included provisions for Ukraine — Biden’s personal piggy bank. This is not a crisis but would be considered no more than politics and thievery, but I repeat myself.

In the case of what is happening at our Southern border though it should truly be labeled a crisis, of humanitarian nature — on both sides of the border — and is the Manchurian Moron Administration’s making. It has become so bad that Representative Chip Roy of Texas has called for the impeachment of DHS Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas for his mishandling of the matter. He might have included Vice President Kamala Harris, who was given the task overseeing the immigration mess — a directive she has avoided like the plague.

Illegal immigrants are now pouring across our border in record numbers. There was a 5-fold increase compared to July of last year — Trump’s last in office. That amounts to 210,000 homeless souls that month, including an unknown number of children per day coming across. That is 67,742 people per day — who could possibly handle that kind of influx?

Biden repealed Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols, which kept immigrants in Mexico until their hearings were completed, which has led to the problems at the border cities. He also terminated asylum with the countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, known as the Northern Triangle. And at the same time, the Manchurian Moron ordered border wall construction halted.

Biden’s reasoning for these changes in immigration policy is the poverty, violence, and climate change of Central America. You read that right — violence and climate change. As if we don’t have more than our fair share of violence with BLM, ANTIFA, gangs and the “defund the police” set. Of course, the Manchurian Moron would tell you our violence problem is nothing more than white supremacy.

Your guess is as good as mine concerning the climate change excuse.

The poor folks of Central America are aware of these Biden policy changes and are perceiving them as an open door, believing they will have a better life if they can get to the US. (Ironically, that belief seems to be shared by most of the world, except for some liberals that were born and raised here.)

Also aware of Biden’s policy are the human traffickers, who take monetary advantage of people who have very little, assisting them to flood our border. The going price for the human traffickers is between $5,000 to $9,000 per head. If one doesn’t have that kind of money, they are sold into slavery. FOX News showed video nightly for weeks of the traffickers physically helping people cross the Rio Grande River. They were the only network to do so.

Border cities are busting at the seams trying to accommodate the illegal immigrants’ needs while they are being sorted and distributed. Some immigrants are properly processed, others aren’t. These people are then given bus tickets to go wherever they want into the interior of the US, some without notices to appear in court, others told to check in with the nearest ICE office — if it hasn’t been disbanded. These actions are completely breaking down our immigration system at the border.

But most insidious of all is the relaxation of the Title 42 public health protections, which shields us from whatever disease or virus an immigrant might be suffering while entering the country. Biden tried to terminate this protocol altogether until the CDC recently decided to extend the order because of the China virus. (Not sure how a government agency such as the CDC overrules the president, but in Woke America, nothing seems to make sense anymore.)

Think about this — the government has allowed over 1.5 million people to flood through our southern border this year, some carrying the China virus. From the border our government is secretly shipping infected illegal-immigrants off to points all over our country. If there was real concern about a pandemic, would any rational government allow that kind of illegal immigration and chaos to spread within our country?

If so, we have a much larger problem — a real crisis.

"Biden’s reasoning for these changes in immigration policy is the poverty, violence, and climate change of Central America. You read that right — violence and climate change."