Voice of the People: Thief creating hardship for woman in need of glasses

They looked like a nice new pair of sunglasses when you picked them up off a table at a popular west Kankakee restaurant. Reality is they are prescription sunglasses this 82-year-old lady uses daily.

When you know something is not yours, you turn it into the management so it can hopefully be returned to the rightful owner. Taking it home to make it your own is not acceptable. God has a rule about not taking items that are not yours. It is commonly known as the 7th Commandment: “Thou shall not steal.”

If you have discarded or destroyed them, you owe me. Trying to do housework and lead a normal life without the prescription glasses you need is a real challenge, and readers don’t even come close.

<strong>Celeste Landry</strong>

<strong>Bradley</strong>