Voice of the People: Rest for Howard Wischnowsky at last

My name is Cheryl Gash and my cousin’s husband, Howard S. Wischnowsky Jr., passed away on Aug. 13, 2020. At the time, the COVID pandemic was in full force and he was cremated with no wake, no funeral, and no military honors. I am not even sure if his obituary was published.

At the time, I called Paula, my cousin, to ask if she would like some help in placing Howard where he deserved to be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. At the time, she said, “No, I would like to keep him for a while, maybe next spring.” She did, and I would like to tell you his story.

Howard served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam Conflict. He came home with many issues from Agent Orange, as many of our other veterans did. So sad, not fair!

He was 76 when he left us and over all those years since his discharge, Agent Orange reared its ugly head. He had over 20 surgeries to try to repair what it had done to his body. But he was still a husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed being a biker. He belonged to the Bradley American Legion as well as the Bradley VFW.

Paula called me in June of this year and said, “I am ready to let Howard go if you want to help me with whatever needs to be done for him to go to Abraham Lincoln Cemetery.”

Earlier in 2017, I had worked to have the ashes of my uncle, Uncle “Elmo” Baron from World War II, buried at Abraham Lincoln, and I had kept all the phone numbers etc. to get the job done. His ashes had been at his daughter’s, Sandra Baron. But then she passed and was cremated. With no more family, I had both sets of ashes at my home. Coincidentally, Uncle “Elmo” was buried on his 91st birthday, Aug. 28, 2017.

I started the process and as of Aug. 20, 2021, Howard will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors. The Illinois Patriot Guard escort will lead the procession from the Bradley American Legion at 9:30 a.m. to the cemetery. Anyone wishing to participate is welcome to do so by arriving at the Bradley American Legion between 9 and 9:30 a.m. to line up for departure.

COVID not only robbed Howard of his wake, funeral and military honors in 2020, but COVID robbed Howard a second time because his death certificate reads as cause of death “COVID pneumonia.” So sad, not fair!

<strong>Cheryl Gash</strong>

<strong>St. Anne</strong>