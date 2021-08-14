MAREK: Military words of wisdom

With our withdrawal from Afghanistan, we will not have active military troops directly in harm’s way. That does not mean that our troops are not constantly at risk even as they only prepare for their need in conflict. With that in mind, as I was talking to an old Air Force friend, we agreed that humor has always been a part of our military life.

As a young second lieutenant in the Air Force, I had one of the first E-9s “under me.” What a joke that was. He had 28 years of experience and I had none. Yet he had to call me sir. Second lieutenants do not receive much respect from enlisted troops, just enough to not violate military law regarding superior officers. In spite of that, there are ways to give a little dig here and there to this inferior-superior officer.

Early on, my E-9 proceeded to tell us (I was included along with other enlisted men) a joke. It seems that a young son of a military officer had gotten in some trouble at school. His dad insisted on finding out why. The principal related the problem. The officer returned home and questioned his son.

“Why, when the class was asked what their parents did for a job, you replied that I played the organ in a house of ill-repute?” The son quickly answered. “Well. Dad, I couldn’t tell them you were a second lieutenant!”

That was my introduction to not-so-subtle kidding. So I have collected some military humor over the years and decided to share it. So let’s have some Air Force humor:

• It is generally inadvisable to eject directly over the area that you just bombed.

• If you see a bomb technician running, keep up with him.

• Yea, though I fly through the Valley of Death, I shall fear no evil, for I am at 8,000 feet and climbing.

• You’ve never been lost until you’ve been lost at Mach 3.

• A navigator’s definition of latitude and longitude: Latitude is where we are lost and longitude is how long we’re been lost there.

• The only time you have too much fuel is when you are on fire.

• When one engine fails on a twin-engine airplane, you always have enough power left to get you to the scene of the crash.

• The difference between air traffic controllers and pilots: If a pilot screws up, the pilot dies. If the ATC screws up, the pilot dies.

• Mankind has a perfect record in aviation. We never left one up there.

• Airspeed, altitude, and brains. Two out of three are needed to successfully complete the flight.

• The Piper Cub is the safest airplane in the world; it can just barely kill you.

• If the wings are traveling faster than the fuselage, it’s probably a helicopter.

• If something hasn’t broken on your helicopter, it’s about to.

• You know that your landing gear is up and locked when it takes full power to taxi to the terminal.

• There is no reason to fly through a thunderstorm in peacetime.

• As a test pilot climbs out of the experimental aircraft, having torn off the wings and tail in the crash, the rescue crew arrives. The rescuer sees the bloody pilot and asks, “What happened?” The pilot replies, “Beats the hell out of me. I just got here myself.”

I do have a couple for the other branches.

For the Navy: Any ship can be a minesweeper.

For the Army: Never tell the platoon sergeant that you have nothing to do.

And for the Marines: Tracers work both ways. If the enemy is in range, so are you! Five-second fuses often last only three.

And for all our troops, a quote from General MacArthur: “Whoever said that the pen was mightier than the sword obviously never encountered automatic weapons.”

A salute to all our military. We wouldn’t be America without you.