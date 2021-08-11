Voice of the People: Hatefulness has become all too prevalent on the web

The backlash following Simone Biles’ decision to drop out of the Olympic all-around competition proves that societal hatefulness isn’t limited to politics. Any self-proclaimed pundit with a computer can spew reason-free judgement on mental health, or any other issue without the hassle of fact-checking. Immediacy rules.

A recent editorial cartoon shows an obese man in poke-a-dot boxers, an ill-fitting T-shirt, stretched out in an easy chair before a TV, beer can resting on his belly and remote in hand bellowing, “Simone Biles needs to toughen up.”

That says it all.

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

<strong>Itasca, Ill.</strong>