EDITORIAL: Kankakee River — beautiful but dangerous

The river needs to be respected. The river demands respect.”

That’s what Illinois Conservation Police Officer John Farber told Journal reporter Jeff Bonty during a recent survey of the Kankakee River.

Farber had a grim reason for inviting the Journal for a ride down the river — he wanted to draw attention to locations where tragedies have occurred. Some of these spots have caused injury and some have claimed lives. Farber and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources as a whole are looking to stop both.

That brings us back to Farber’s advice. While the Kankakee River might be a beautiful and relaxing place to fritter away an afternoon, we all must remember it is wild. Whether the water level is low or high, it carries dangers. Even shallow water can hide dangerous currents.

And, even if you think you’re not engaging in anything dangerous, remember this: Many victims of water-related accidents or deaths were not boating or swimming, but were simply engaging in activities as innocent as wading, taking photos or playing along the river bank.

If you’re on or near the water, your full attention is needed. Just as it is when you’re driving a car, a moment’s distraction on the river — even as simple as pulling your phone out to take a picture while standing on a slippery rock or unstable shoreline — can end in tragedy. That’s because the river hides dangerous drop-offs and holes in the riverbed.

High water can hide large hazards for swimmers and boaters. Sometimes the current can be carrying an entire uprooted tree though only a small branch is visible on the surface. These underwater lurkers can quickly sink a boat, canoe or kayak — or an over-confident swimmer.

So, we repeat, “The river needs to be respected. The river demands respect.” Please be mindful of that as you enjoy our community’s beautiful waterway.

"Mother Nature is the great equalizer. You can't get away from it."

Christopher Heyerdahl