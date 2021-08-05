MOORE: Perspective can dictate an outcome

Benjamin Franklin said, “... nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

He wasn’t the originator of the phrase, but he certainly helped to cement it as a mainstream idiom here in America.

I’ve begun to feel that the idiom isn’t precisely true. Sure, death comes to us all, and we all must pay taxes. To me, it makes more sense to say, “nothing is certain, except loss and taxes.”

All of us deal with loss in our lifetimes. Coping with a loss is never easy. Loss comes in many forms and all shapes and sizes.

Some people can go through life not losing much at all, and others sometimes lose everything.

Zig Ziglar said, “It’s not what happens to you; it’s how you handle what happens to you that will make the difference. … Two brothers had an alcoholic father. One brother became a happy, successful person, and when asked why he said, “I had no choice; my father was an alcoholic.” The other brother became a miserable alcoholic, and when asked why he said, “I had no choice; my father was an alcoholic.”

The brothers had the same experience but created different narratives.

When I was younger, I met a beautiful girl. I don’t believe in love at first sight, but this was the closest thing to it. It was a short relationship, only seven months. She left me abruptly after telling me many times that she loved me. I felt as if my whole world was ending. I became bitter and hostile for a time, and despite my positive upbringing, it was the first time I’d lost something that had such profound meaning. My reaction made things much worse. I created a narrative in my mind that became a destructive thought pattern that brought even more heartache; I allowed it to fester, nourished it and it became my personality for a time.

My father, Gary W. Moore, the founder of this column, lost a business that he poured into his heart and soul. He built a business from scratch that sold state-of-the-art water filtration systems. He had a factory, sales teams and offices around the country. His offices in New Orleans had become his most profitable. The future seemed bright; little did he know that loss was knocking at his door.

It all started when his business partner embezzled several hundred thousand dollars. Then, the managers of his most profitable sales offices in Louisiana made counterfeit water filters, selling them, keeping the money, bypassing the inventory process. Sales slumped, lawsuits were filed. Then came Hurricane Katrina; it destroyed all of his offices in New Orleans. The business had collapsed. Through all of this, he was determined to recover. Limping along, barely surviving, the housing collapse of 2008 brought it to an end.

He could have become negative. He could have positioned himself as a victim. He could have given up, and nobody would’ve blamed him.

He did the opposite and seamlessly moved into a new career as an author. He convinced himself that he would succeed, that it would only be a matter of time before his books would sell. It wasn’t long, and his books were selling. An Oscar-winning producer optioned his first book, and his second book was adapted into a screenplay by a different Oscar-winning producer. What are the odds? Did it have anything to do with the narrative he created in his mind?

Gary passed away on July 14, 2021. It was a terrible loss for the whole family. He was our anchor.

For the past several years, I spoke to my father daily. We have written screenplays together and started what we think will be a very successful business.

As I move forward without him, sometimes the thoughts creep in, “I can’t do this, I wasn’t meant to succeed, my business will be an utter failure without my dad.”

Observing my father and studying how other successful people cope with loss, I know enough to kill those thoughts right as they manifest. I am instead telling myself what my father would have said to himself if he were in my position, “I can do this; I was born to win; the business will be wildly successful.”