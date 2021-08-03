EDITORIAL: Let's move the focus to rental assistance

Lawmakers scrambled Thursday and much of Friday to work out an extension for the federal eviction moratorium set to expire at midnight Saturday. That time came and passed with no Hail Mary pass.

The pleas for an extension continued on Sunday and Monday, with top Democrats calling on the Biden administration to make a move. Last week, however, President Joe Biden told lawmakers the ball was in their court thanks to a Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

There’s a lot of ball tossing between the players but, unfortunately, this is all playing out on the wrong end of the court.

The real problem isn’t the end of the eviction moratorium. It’s merely a symptom of the root problem.

Congress has allocated more than $45 billion in rental assistance over the last year to address the pandemic-induced rental crisis.

Only a sliver of that money has been spent so far. Now, there’s your problem.

Of the $25 billion appropriated in December, only $1.5 billion had been distributed between January and the end of May, according to figures released Friday by the Treasury Department.

The plan is relying on state and local governments to create and run their own programs to distribute the billions available in rental assistance. While we always appreciate local control on governmental matters, in this instance, the infrastructure just isn’t there to pump out the money fast enough.

In the meantime, landlords have been waiting months for rent payments. Unfortunately for them, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to their waiting.

Now, don’t get us wrong. The possible onslaught of evictions is truly a problem and should be a concern for all. But, if we don’t look for a cure and continue to only treat the symptom, we’re never going to fully recover. You can only kick a can down the road so long before you get hit by a car.

All this energy being spent on finger-pointing over the moratorium’s expiration could be better spent on streamlining the rental assistance pipeline.

"The price of inaction is far greater than the cost of making a mistake."

Meister Eckhart