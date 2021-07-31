WEBBER: You certainly can't judge a book by its cover .. or a critic's opinion

An avid reader I am. Occasionally, the urge whacks me to read what some call “classics.”

At present, I’m grinding through “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck. Published in 1939, the book is considered “one of the greatest American novels.” For this work Steinbeck won the National Book Award and a Nobel Peace Prize.

Actually, GOW was considered the “best of a bad lot” that year, as acknowledged by declassified documents from Nobel archives in 2012. (That trend continued in 2009 when Obama was handed a Nobel trophy.) The NY Times reported GOW to be the best-selling book of 1939. Today, it has sold 15 million copies. Curiously, the book “Fifty Shades of Grey,” sold 15.2 million copies.

I fail to comprehend the fanfare for GOW. Between the main story of the plight of the Joad family, the Communist-sympathizing Steinbeck wanders off in separate chapters disparaging life and capitalism, ramblings I wondered were alcohol-induced. What Americans decided to hand such significant awards to a Communist, anyway?

This type of literature reminds me of when I was required to read “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding in high school. He, too, won a Nobel Prize for his work. The book was awful, but at least he was fighting for the Allies in the Royal Navy during World War II, so I can’t begrudge his accolades … too much.

I’ve read most of Mark Twain’s books, including his incredibly tedious but highly acclaimed autobiography. Twains’ “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” which we’re not supposed to read anymore, sold 20 million copies, but was merely tolerable. Twain’s insightful quotes are better. Carl Sandburg’s vast biographies of Abraham Lincoln were equally dull. Jack London’s “Call of the Wild” and Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” were a little “dry” if you ask me.

All the above-named books are considered “classics” I felt “compelled” to read. I’m left wondering, who said this is classic? Who thought these books were so good the authors were to be celebrated through the ages? In general, I found those books tedious and couldn’t wait to be finished.

“Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand, is considered a classic, and rightfully so. As much as I enjoyed it though, it was entirely too long. An overabundance of verbiage does not a classic make, in my humble opinion.

Is Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind,” published 85 years ago, still considered a classic in this ridiculously woke era? It sold 30 million copies before snowflakes banned it. (What a sad statement!) Mitchell also received a Nobel Prize.

Personally, I’d rather read the adventures of Aloysius Pendergast by Preston and Child. The latest Harlan Coben, Greg Isles, or James Lee Burke novels are always highly anticipated, too.

I’ve read all Author Conan Doyle books on Sherlock Homes, as well as numerous authors who have further chronicled Holmes’ career. Victorian era-style discourse is of a significant concern to this unfortunate wordsmith, committing my hand to penning the family Yuletide epistle on occasion, lending to my consort’s foul vexation.

In case you’ve been on the edge of your seat wondering, my two favorite novels are “Forever” by Peter Hamill and “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry. Truly “classic” reading in my noggin’.

The historical fiction of Dan Brown and Steve Berry are normally interesting. I met Berry once — won a silver dollar from him. Andy Rooney and Dennis Miller wrote great satire. I like to think I write like Miller. I wish he’d write another book of “Rants.”

You might find this hard to believe, but I read political non-fiction authors, too. Nobody elucidates conservative thought the way of Dinesh D’Souza. If I were king, D’Souza’s books would be required reading in high school, rather than wasting time on “Lord of the Flies.” Kids would be taught what a great country America really is instead of the absurd alternative history schools are pushing down their throats now.

As a published author myself, it’s hard to believe the critics claims of the supposed “alternate implication” of a work, as if the author had some divine moral lesson knowingly written into the narrative while he/she was writing it. The critics use words like “simile” and “metaphor” for a supposed story within a story, which they did for GOW. There was no metaphor or simile at the time I wrote my novel, “Whipping Post.” I could, however easily “create” one all these years later. Time seems to allow for that.

Due to the title “The Grapes of Wrath,” religious academics busied themselves into the “Christian context” of the novel. Later Steinbeck admitted he couldn’t think of a title so his wife coined it — borrowed from the song, “Battle-Hymn of the Republic.” So much for Christian context.

If you didn’t get my alternate meaning, the point to this commentary — who’s to say what’s classic? This Chebanse boy believes we read for entertainment or educational value, and critics … well, they might just be a little full of themselves.