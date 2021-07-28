EDITORIAL: Running toward danger to save others

A picture says a thousand words, they say. We argue this picture says more.

Journal photographer Tiffany Blanchette snapped this picture of Kankakee firefighter Jed Beaupre as he fell to his knees Monday and poured water over his head in search of any reprieve from the heat of an unforgiving sun and a blaze consuming a Kankakee home.

From 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., when crews battled the blaze on North Fifth Avenue, the temperature got as high as 88 degrees. And if you count the heat index, it reached 93 degrees. A larger crew than normally necessary fought the blaze as rotations and water breaks increased due to the extreme heat.

If the high temperatures weren’t enough, a firefighter’s PPE can weigh about 45 pounds. In many cases, depending on the tools needed for the job at hand, it could be more. Most of us couldn’t imagine wearing a jacket on Monday much less being covered from head to toe in heavy protective gear.

This picture shows that battling the blaze clearly took a serious toll on the firefighters. In fact, two were injured: one with heat exhaustion and one with minor burns.

While there was little hope of saving the house on fire, firefighters worked to ensure the flames didn’t spread to surrounding structures. On a day when it would have been easy to walk away, they stayed on the job until the job was done. That’s what they do.

It doesn’t matter if it’s hot, or raining, or snowing, or a tornado rages, firefighters run toward the danger whenever there’s someone in need. For most of us, we would run in the opposite direction toward our own safety.

And when we’re soaking up as much air-conditioning as we can get on hot days, we can easily forget about the people who are out there putting themselves on the line to protect us all. We encourage you to seek out a firefighter today and thank them for what they do.

"Whether it's police officers, firefighters, first responders, or 911 dispatchers, many dedicated Americans work long hours, and often in difficult conditions, to make sure that when someone's in need, they can help."

Ajit Pai