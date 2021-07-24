Voice of the People: Kudos to CSL Behring for exterior maintenance

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Magnificent Mile. These two communities should be very proud of the truly great job that CSL Behring has done in the beautification of their property. There is nothing shabby or second rate in the wonderful picket iron fence that surrounds their property, the same goes for the beautiful landscaping, the installation of sidewalks and all the other efforts to beautify their property.

The other businesses and property owners along this section of Route 50 should now try to emulate CSL Behring and tidy up their business entrances and buildings along with their visual exterior property and landscape, some of which look pretty dowdy and unbecoming to their neighbors. There are some buildings along this Magnificent Mile that are real eyesores, to say the least. Cleaning up and fixing up will do wonders for the area.

In closing, I say to CSL Behring, great job, well done and very much appreciated. Your company is a wonderful asset to this beleaguered part of Illinois.

<strong>Ronald Hartman</strong>

<strong>St. Anne</strong>