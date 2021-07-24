Voice of the People: Bus shelters would make good use of COVID-19 funding

I would like to suggest that Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee use part of the federal COVID-19 funds to place enclosed shelters at the many bus stops located around our area. Most stops do not provide any seating or shelter from inclement weather.

It is heartbreaking to see people of all ages, including the handicapped, standing in the elements while waiting for transportation to work, doctor’s appointments, carrying groceries, etc.

While something like bike paths are truly an asset to our area, they are utilized by very few. The bus shelters would provide a needed and compassionate benefit to a greater cross-section of our area citizens.

<strong>JoAn Giroux</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>