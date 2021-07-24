EDITORIAL: Joining the fight against opioids

As vaccines become widely available and the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, the true extent of its devastation is continually coming into view. A steep rise in overdose deaths is among the problems now in plain sight.

Between December 2019 and December 2020, more than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses. That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the previous 12 months. That equates to around 255 overdose deaths per day.

Opioids are to blame for more than 500,000 deaths since the mid-1990s. That’s when the opioid epidemic began to take hold. The decade saw pharmaceutical companies reassuring the medical community that patients would not become addicted to opioid pain relievers. As such, healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates.

Before it became clear that these medications could indeed be highly addictive, the increase in prescriptions led to widespread misuse of both prescription and non-prescription opioids. Though a public health emergency was declared in 2017, 1.6 million people had an opioid use disorder in 2019. In that same year, 2 million people used methamphetamine and 50,000 people tried heroin for the first time.

America clearly had a problem on its hands. And that problem remains and reaches further than bolstering the nation’s death count. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the total economic burden of prescription opioid misuse in the United States is $78.5 billion a year. The estimate includes the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement.

But none of this compares to the toll it has taken on American families. In Wednesday’s edition, you read about one of them and a sister’s fight to ensure other families don’t feel the same pain. After losing two brothers to overdoses, Kim Ramirez can’t stay on the sidelines of this fight.

For the month of August, which is Overdose Awareness Month, she has reserved three billboards in the community. Each will feature different educational messages for parents about drug addiction. She wants you to know you can help keep opioids out of the hands of children.

So, if you see the billboards, don’t let the message be lost on you.