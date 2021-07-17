SAVAS: A tribute to a colleague and friend

Outside of family, Gary W. Moore was my dearest friend. I miss him already. A genuinely good man.

He deserves to be known and remembered. He deserved a better fate than his final decade delivered.

The genesis of our friendship began when Gary’s agent called me in 2005 about a manuscript “Playing with the Enemy” (World War II, baseball). I told him no. Gary called me and pitched it. His energy and excitement were palpable. I told him no. He FedEx’ed the manuscript anyway. I didn’t open it. He called a week later, found out I hadn’t read it and said he would send another updated version. I told him not to do so.

He did it anyway.

I read his manuscript by accident, picking it up from the slush pile to browse while taking my son to Taekwondo. I was angry when I realized my mistake. I was grateful an hour later. It was marvelous.

Fresh, original, and deeply interesting. His father, Gene Moore, had a rather miraculous (and mysterious) baseball career just before, during, and a bit after World War II.

The gist of it was he was a teenage prodigy catcher and slugger from Sesser, a small town in southern Illinois. He was scouted by the Brooklyn Dodgers and brought into the industrial leagues at 15 or 16 in 1939 or 40, played ball in the Navy, and in 1944 he and his fellow ballplayers guarded captured German U-boat sailors from U-505 (the submarine at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry) in a top-secret camp in Louisiana. Even the Red Cross did not know about it.

These young men were destined for the big leagues and bored. Together with the Germans, they built a ball field outside the wire (think about that) and taught the Germans how to play American baseball. Locals watched on Sundays.

And then, during what was remembered as a “big game,” something terrible happened on the way to home plate.

They were very close, father and son. They worked together, deeply bonded. Gary learned a lot from his father, but not a thing about his baseball past. Gene never told Gary about his career and would not even play catch with him.

And then, one day, Gary found a letter from the Pittsburgh Pirates dated in the late 1940s (after WWII) in his dad’s sock drawer.

A multi-hour dinner followed and his dad broke down and told him everything.

Gene died the next day of a heart attack, dropping dead in the arms of his wife.

“Did you know about all this?” Gary asked his mother. She did, and of course much more. Baseball had broken his dad’s heart, and he didn’t want it to break his son’s.

Gary had a major mystery on his hands and a wonderful story he would have to finish on his own. And so he did and spent years talking to people, researching and thinking about all he had missed.

“Playing With The Enemy” was turned down 75 times before it reached me. It was a big success in hardcover. We sold paperback rights to Penguin and through all this Gary and I became very close friends.

We did more than 40 signings together around the country (very rare for me), TV shows, scores of radio shows, and so much more. We spent a lot of hours in cars together.

It was optioned for a major motion picture by an academy award-winning producer and put into pre-production. The 2008 financial crash and break up of the production company knocked the property into the hands of a crooked agent, who locked it up for about a decade.

About a dozen major actors and directors wanted to make it, but the agent (who is now looking at jail time) made demands that killed the deals. The options rights are back with the family. There is still a lot of interest.

Through it all Gary remained upbeat, optimistic, and hopeful. That was how he lived each day. Each time I called him, even on his deathbed, when I asked how he was doing I got the same reply: “Fantastic!”

I came to learn Gary had led multiple lives. He was an amazing musician/drummer in The Cavaliers (a marching Drum and Bugle Corps) and even played drums for a while on the road with Barbara Mandrell. Gary was a pilot, owned an air service for a while and went on to be the CEO of public and private companies.

One story I will never forget: One of his companies had invented a vacuum so powerful it was used to clean Washington’s home at Mount Vernon. As a prank on April Fool’s Day, Gary put out a press release that they had picked up some of Washington’s DNA and were going to clone the Father of our Country, and needed a couple to raise him. A couple radio stations read it on the air, believing it to be true. Hundreds of calls and letters came in offering to raise “George Washington.”

I laughed good and hard each time Gary told me that story.

Over the years Gary accumulated significant wealth, had three good kids (Tara, Toby, and Travis), a lovely wife of 46 years (Arlene), and built a beautiful home patterned after Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello on 40 acres in Bourbonnais, Ill.

It was truly a wonderful life.

Until it wasn’t.

Misfortune struck in the form of Hurricane Katrina that wiped out one of his businesses. Technicalities saved the insurance company from reimbursing him. He tried his best to keep everything going, but a crooked partner and other issues made it impossible.

Another calamity struck, followed by another, and before long he was struggling to keep his head above water. It was all very complex — tidal waves of bad luck, one after the other, impossible to see coming, and impossible to defend against.

”Sometimes I feel absolutely cursed,” he once told me. “But I will get past all this. It’s nothing, really. God is just testing me.” That was Gary. He was a man of deep faith, and it gave him the strength and courage to persevere.

During all these years we spoke often, sometimes 3 or 4 times a week, got together often, broke bread, commiserated, and powered on. I stayed at his house, and he at mine. Gary penned two more books with us (“Hey Buddy,” about Buddy Holly, and “The Final Service”). Both are good, both were successful, but neither was as successful as “Playing with the Enemy.”

Through that period we wrote screenplays together and, with his son Toby, who has also become a good friend, we launched a tech startup and worked hard with it for several years. We put together an amazing team, and it was about to be funded when COVID struck. (It is still ongoing, and Toby and I are pressing ahead.)

For some time Gary had had trouble keeping food down. Tests did not show anything out of the ordinary. The tests were wrong.

It was right around the time COVID hit hard that Gary was finally diagnosed with the most aggressive form of stomach cancer there is. It lived in cells between the membranes and moved around the body. The doctors had misdiagnosed it for more than a year until finally he could not eat anything. A new CAT scan showed a massive tumor in his colon. They removed it. It had spread there. Stage 4.

He remained upbeat. “I will beat this, Ted,” he told me often.

His U of Iowa oncology doc was one of the few in the world who dealt with this cancer. He found a new infusion treatment, Gary had a specific gene that made him eligible, and for many months the treatment worked. They scanned him monthly. He was only 65, healthy otherwise, not overweight, no diabetes, no smoking, light drinking. Very upbeat. His doctor explained he could live many years.

After a host of other issues, some related, some not, one or two that required invasive surgery, Gary weakened. He still could not keep much food down and his weight loss was startling.

Zoe flew back with me to Illinois. I was addressing a Chicago-area Civil War Round Table. Gary, his wife Arlene, and son Toby came to hear it.

For me, it was a real treat. “You have seen me talk dozens of times!” Gary told me. “I have never heard you. I liked it a lot! Maybe I should start reading about the Civil War.”

It was so wonderful to see him. But he was nothing like the Gary I knew and loved like a brother. He was skin and bones and it was painful to talk and laugh and smile, knowing what he must be going through.

Another scan: nothing. And then another. Nothing. Zip. The doctor was very positive. The infusion was keeping the cancer at bay. His inability to eat because the cancer was still in his stomach lining, well, that was another story altogether.

Finally, he needed a feeding tube. The doc told him this was good news, It would help him gain weight and get his strength back. After just a few days he sounded like the normal Gary — strong, energetic, robust.

”I feel great!” he told me. “I am beating this, and we have work to do.” He called a few days later excited that he had put on two pounds.

We talked once or twice a day. It was like old times.

I remember hanging up the phone and feeling so happy for him and his family that I could not stop smiling.

And then, just a week or so later, his body rejected the feeding tube. He became violently sick and lost more weight.

There were no more options.

Gary called me about June 12 very weak, but still surprisingly upbeat. “I am in hospice now, at home. They give me 5 to 30 days.” What do you tell someone who tells you that? “I am not done fighting yet. I am not going to die from this.”

I had been planning to see him and my wife told me to put everything on hold and go the next day while there was still time.

She was so right.

I flew to Illinois the next day and spent four days with Gary and his family. I tried to help where I could, get out of the way when necessary, and be with Gary as much as possible.

Hundreds of people had been coming to say goodbye. HUNDREDS, from all walks of life. Many drove across many states to see him.

I think the outpouring of love and gratitude shocked even his family.

Gary and I talked, we held hands, we laughed, we told stories (he was a big history buff) and we even cried a bit. And that’s OK because we Greeks are emotional people. We talk loud, we speak with our hands. It is hard for us to hide our feelings.

Gary was like this, too.

I told him once I was going to make him an honorary Greek. He laughed and asked where he could sign up, and whether I was going to start calling him Gary Moorepoulis.”

I handed him his vomit bag a couple times when necessary, and when he tried to apologize I told him all he was doing was going to extremes to get out of writing his next book.

He laughed.

”When are you going to tell me?” he whispered one afternoon day.

”Tell you that you are a lazy ass and you need to get up because we have work to do?” I replied.

He nodded and smiled. I had been telling him that on the phone for a year now. “I wish I could get up and be well again.”

”I wish you could, too, buddy.”

Gary was so emaciated and so weak it was hard to believe he could be so strong, so clear-headed, and so upbeat. He could barely walk, he could not eat, he was in pain, and he needed help so he did not fall.

And yet he was the model of how to behave in the face of death.

Gary loved his family more than anything, and his grandsons were the loves of his life. One was his father Gene reincarnated. “He was born a baseball player,” Gary told me, year after year. He wasn’t fooling. He is an amazing young athlete. Gary lived long enough to sit in his wheelchair and watch one final game--the All-Star game featuring his grandson. The next day he called me to fill me in on the details.

On the last night I was there, Gary called a meeting with myself, Toby, and his daughter Tara Beth (a remarkably strong and wonderful daughter and pastor). We helped him hobble outside to a table, where he told us how he wanted to handle all his business issues that involved me and Savas Beatie. Clear-headed to the end.

We cracked a bottle of wine, and he had a couple of sips — our last drink together. And then it was time to go.

Saying goodbye while hugging him was one of the hardest things I had ever done. It was hard for both of us. “This isn’t goodbye,” he assured me. “We are going to see each other again. I am still fighting. Miracles happen.”

I think we both knew better, but the words acted as a balm and I appreciated hearing them. Honestly, I was too choked up to reply and just nodded.

I knew that Gary had gone into the inner city schools some years back to teach drumming to mostly minority students. He wanted to give them hope and bring something positive into their lives. We talked about it often. He wondered whether it was worth it and whether he was doing any good.

Well, he was.

When they heard he was sick and dying, they organized and came to his backyard, a dozen or so, and played for him while he sat in a wheelchair trying to hold it together. He broke down when they came up, one by one, to hug him and thank him for his guidance and life lessons.

This man touched a lot of people.

He also influenced others through his syndicated column “Positively Speaking,” an uplifting positive take on today’s world. He was in 63 newspapers and growing.

When I was there, he told me, “I have to make it into July. The Cavaliers want to perform for me. I have to see it. I must.” He did, and they did.

The song they were working on was sadly appropriate: “Somewhere over the Rainbow.” Somehow Gary maintained his poise. These high schoolers and a few college kids took a knee in front of him in a large semi-circle as he said a few words about serving together in the “corps,” being good young men, helping each other and others, forgiving, and the importance of living a good life.

Most of the young men kneeling a few feet away, who did not know Gary, were sobbing. How could anyone not?

When it was all over, someone took a photo of Gary off by himself in his wheelchair, his nearly bald head down, cupped into his bony hands. He was crying, too.

That photo, by itself, is tremendously sad but at the same time somehow uplifting and meaningful in a deeply spiritual way.

Life — encapsulated in a single frame.

Somehow Gary hung on for several weeks after I had left. He needed more pain-killing meds but kept a fairly clear head throughout. Our daily calls ended as his illness advanced. Soon it was every other day. Then every few days. He was sleeping more and groggy often.

Four days ago I was fortunate enough to speak with him for a few minutes. He was very weak, his voice barely audible.

”I’m really dying, Ted.” It was the first time he had ever admitted it.

”I know Gary, and it’s okay now to leave.”

I also told him that when he left us, the first thing that would happen is that he would be greeted by his father, Gene, who would give him an earful about what he got wrong in the book, and that Gary could finally ask all the questions he had and fill in the gaps.

The phone was being held up so he could hear, and was on speakerphone, so the family members gathered around started chuckling in the background. Gary did, too. “Yes, I think so. I hope so,” he whispered.

Then we said our goodbyes and hung up.

I was in Tahoe at a family reunion, looking out over the lake at all of God’s handiwork wondering, like we all do, what the hell this is all about.

Gary was as human as the rest of us — warts and all. He made his mistakes, like we all do, and did his best to rectify them.

And in his 66 years no one will ever be able to say he did not live each of them to the fullest.

This short story is but shoe-top deep about a life well-lived. He touched so many lives in countless ways large and small.

Mine included.