MAREK: Trying to understand the U.S. Supreme Court

Under the United States Constitution, one-third of the power of the federal government is placed in the hands of nine men and women, the Supreme Court. Those nine justices are chosen by a sitting president, confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and will serve for life unless they choose to resign. Most of us know that from eighth-grade civics. But after that, few know the workings of that formidable body.

Cases arrive at the Supreme Court by appeal from a lower court, except for some matters that can go directly there. Usually the appeals come from the Federal Appellate Courts after they have ruled on the trial court’s decision, if one side has appealed. There are, however, appeals from state court decisions in some cases if a federal or constitutional matter is involved.

The Supreme Court of the United State may choose to hear such an appeal, or not, at its sole discretion. Many times this highest body will choose to deny an appeal and the lower court decision will stand. In the life of this body, many decisions affect the very lives of all citizens, but sometimes it may affect only one.

Some of the most controversial matters have been decided and then later revisited. For example, the court, in 1896, in a case called Plessy vs. Ferguson, ruled that segregated facilities that were equal could allow for the segregation of African-Americans from the white population. This was a case from Louisiana about a man only 1/8 black sitting in a “whites only” part of a bus.

That principle was almost completely reversed when the court in 1954, in the case of Brown vs. Board of Education, ruled that “separate but equal” was not constitutionally sufficient for segregation. A child, in that case, was permitted to attend a previously all-white school even though the facilities of her segregated school were of equal quality to the all-white school. Any doubt of the width of that decision was later laid to rest with the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

So we know that a future court panel can totally reverse a previous ruling by that same body. With that in mind, this present panel has so far ducked a reversal of Rowe vs Wade on abortion and did not choose to address such a challenge this past session. It also chose to avoid a reversal of Obamacare.

No doubt the now 6-3 court that has more Republican appointees can rule as they wish with little or no regard to previous positions. And rightly so, if the mood of the country has realized that the prior case is no longer an acceptable position.

But, as has happened before, once appointed, a justice can take positions quite unlike what that appointing president may have hoped for. Chief Justice Roberts, a Bush appointment, has ruled more centrist than what many Republicans had hoped. Once one is on the court, the vote is only that justice’s decision. No reelection means no need for political favors or contributions.

With that aside, the last rulings in this session were a bit confusing. In a 6-3 vote, the court held that an Arizona law prohibiting help in voting, or by having a third person bring in absentee ballots was constitutionally permissible. This, to many constitutionalists, totally undermined the 1965 Voting Rights Act. There is no doubt that this law, while weaker than other state attempts in voting changes going forth, will clearly impact minority and poor voters and their ability to vote. After the large impact of such voting in the 2020 elections, the Republican-appointed justices held tight in their very conservative opinions in spite of the impact on voting freedom. Some states are going further in even removing sites where ballots can be deposited. How will the nine vote when that case comes to them?

At the same time, they upheld the fine against a business owner who refused to serve a same-sex couple’s wedding. They also denied even hearing an appeal by a florist who was fined $1,000 for spurning a gay couple’s request for flowers. Then it backed a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that sued Philadelphia when the city refused to place children for foster care with same-sex couples. All nine ruled in favor of the Catholic Social Service. A tremendous set of wins for the LGBTQ community. And six are supposed to be ultra-conservatives.

Another case with a lot less impact on Americans took as much time as the above. In this case, the court in a 9-1 decision ruled on the freedom of speech. While a very important topic, the facts seem a bit silly for taking the time of our court. In this case, a student, Brandi Levy, sued her school district for their actions in response to her post about being cut from the varsity softball team. On Snapchat she posted an expletive-laced response to school, softball, cheerleading and everything.

As a result of the post, which did not take place on school time, she was tossed from the cheer squad as well. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled the school had the right to kick her off an extra-curricular activity for such a post. Oh, she also took a photo of her extended middle finger. In that almost unanimous decision, the Court ruled that this cutting from the cheer squad was a violation of Brandi’s right to free speech.

The crazy part, however, is that there was a mere $1 settlement, and this retaliatory event occurred four years before the decision. She is now a college student. At most, she took the Court’s rather precious time to gain what, bragging rights?

While I do believe what Voltaire once said about free speech — “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it” — couldn’t we have found a more meaningful case to once again protect our freedoms? This, when voting rights are being restricted, gay rights issues are everywhere, police are killing mostly African-Americans, and the court has deferred many more important cases. Only time will tell how the court will rule on these pending, but so far avoided, cases.

At least we have the right to give someone the finger. Wait. Be careful. Some of the recipients may have guns!

