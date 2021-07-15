A piece of legislation that would finally bring natural gas to Pembroke Township has been sitting on Gov. JB Pritzker's desk since June 30.

So, OK, maybe it's too soon to be getting antsy since it's only been 24 days. But, in our defense, it's already been decades of waiting for this dream to come true.

No one is saying this will be a magical wand. It's a first step in the right direction. And it's a big step. It will be a catalyst for more steps with the hope of creating more opportunities and jobs in the township.

But, at the end of the day, this bill is about energy accessibility and equity. It will give this township access that's long-evaded its residents.

So, don't mind us. We'll just be sitting here waiting — sorta — patiently.