WEBBER: Don't fall for anti-American theories (copy)

Have you had enough of the way some whiny brats have behaved during the Olympic trials, as well as other professional sporting events? I have. If I were in charge, they would be disqualified from future participation — period.

Now we will have a whole new set of gripes coming our way as they are going to start paying NCAA players which will add to the quagmire. Agents are smelling blood in the water.

We pay dearly to watch and emmesh ourselves in sports and don’t need your doping, ill-informed whining or blatant activism on our dime. You’re ruining sports. An avid sports fan all my life, I now only watch golf and as explained before, Green Bay Packer games. My friends say the same thing – except they oddly don’t agree with me on the Packers.

If athletes find this country so offensive, go represent a country where life is better. Quit stealing everybody else’s thunder with your gripes and misbehavior. You’re making tons of money. If nothing else, recall the famous words of Michael Jordan, “Republicans buy tennis shoes too.” That was a diplomatic way to say shut up.

The media loves to broadcast this stuff, upsetting people, rather than reporting the real story. For one example, instead of focusing on a malcontent who placed third in the women’s hammer throw, why not ignore her and instead report on the winner, DeAnna Price?

She set an American record with a throw of 263 feet 5 inches. That’s nearly the length of a football field, folks. (Am I the only one who didn’t know there was such thing as a women’s hammer throw competition?)

Kudos to the International Olympic Committee for showing some spine publicly upholding Rule 50 for the upcoming games in Tokyo. The rule states, “No kind of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic site, venue, or other area.”

And speaking of racial propaganda, there is a new rot growing within public education called critical race theory. It wasn’t enough the National Education Association totally wasted a year of our kids’ education over China bug anxieties, they now fully support CRT — parents be damned.

If you have school-aged children, I urge you get involved with your local school board to prevent children from being indoctrinated into this Marxist platform. Any teacher willfully pushing this rot needs to be ostracized immediately.

There is a publication called Imprimis by Hillsdale College. In a recent issue, there was an excellent article by Christopher Rufo, the founder of Battlefront, a public policy research center. (Whatever that is.) Rufo’s article, “Critical Race Theory: What It Is and How to Fight It” explains the rot creeping at us. He describes CRT as “an academic discipline, … built of the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism.” His article can be found at: imprimis.hillsdale.edu/critical-race-theory-fight

CRT was founded by the writings of law professors Richard Delgado and Derrick Bell, neither of which was known for Marxist theory. They began with a noble concept of developing alternative legal theories for combatting racial inequality.

Then other “scholars” got involved — highly educated and linked through various institutions of higher learning. This clown car of “scholars” morphed CRT into an “equity-based” form of government which would end property rights and freedom of speech.

UCLA Law Professor and CRT “academic” Cheryl Harris believes the U.S. should abolish private property rights, confiscate land and wealth for redistribution … along racial lines. She might have made a great slave holder herself back in the day.

Another CRT protagonist is Ibram X Kendi, director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. Kendi said, “In order to truly be antiracist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist.”

I’d like to see him convince people like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan or BET founder-billionaire Robert Johnson, of that logic.

With straight face, Kendi has proposed the creation of a federal Department of Antiracism, which would <em>not</em> answer to any elected branch of government. It would also have the power to curtail the speech of anyone deemed racist. (In other words, you’re a racist, so we’ll just take your farm.) If you have a child in school or college, you might want to go back and read this paragraph again – this is where CRT rot is heading. And it affects all students, regardless of skin color.

Many states have passed legislation to ban CRT, so as not to corrupt our youth in school. CRT is illegal under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which is being ignored by liberal states and nearly all levels of academia.

Developed by academics, calling themselves “scholars” and “distinguished persons,” CRT proponents have a strategic agenda. While patting each other on the back, they invent ideologies, words and phrases that are not consistent with the Founding Fathers. They criticize all dissenters with charges of “white fragility,” or “white supremacy.”

In other words, you’re a racist if you don’t fall in with their anti-American theories. Bull! Don’t fall for it folks – it’s another tactic by the Left for dividing Americans further in a quest of socialism. Teachers have no business pushing this rot. CRT is complicated double-speak. I urge you not to let the convoluted-ness stop you – it deserves our attention.

We can only hope it’s not too late.