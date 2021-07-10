Voice of the People: Facing death with courage an inspiration

As I read the Gary W. Moore column in the (Kankakee) Daily Journal on July 1, I felt an immense admiration for his calm fortitude as he faces death.

I met Gary — sat in a presentation — in Wilmington as he was promoting his book “Playing with the Enemy.” Since then I have been an occasional reader of his column in the Daily Journal.

As I read the Thursday column, a special poem came to mind. Around 1813 William Cullen Bryant published his first and best known poem, “Thanatopsis” (a view of death). Gary’s attitude seems to be in concert with the admonition found in the final stanza of the poem.

That stanza says:

So live, that when thy summons comes to join

The innumerable caravan, which moves

To that mysterious realm, where each shall take

His chamber in the silent halls of death,

Thou go not, like the quarry-slave at night,

Scourged to his dungeon, but, sustained and soothed

By an unfaltering trust, approach thy grave,

Like one who wraps the drapery of his couch

About him, and lies down to pleasant dreams.

I pray that I will be able to accept the end of my life with the same dignity and grace displayed by Gary Moore.

William E. Locke

Wilmington