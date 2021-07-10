MAREK: Is there ever a way to make them stop believing?

During World War II, a young statistician named Leon Festinger, worked on a project for the Army Air Forces. He was to devise better ways of selecting people for pilot training. After that, he spent time trying to determine how some generals and leaders could be persuaded to accept the fact that their theory of war, be it bombing or ground offensives, was wrong or not the most effective. He came to believe that some people will never accept that they were wrong in spite of the facts.

During WWII, the powers that be could not agree about bombing techniques. Churchill believed that flattening German cities with heavy bombs would bring a surrender. The Americans, who now had the incredible Norton bomb site, believed precision bombing of key manufacturing sites, such as ball bearing factories, would bring the desired result. Churchill would not buy it, even though his citizens and their homes had been flattened for three years and they hadn’t given up. Both sides stuck to their theories, and D-Day became necessary.

In the Pacific, Gen. Curtis LeMay had been handed a new chemical mixture, later to be more famous or infamous in Vietnam, called napalm. Using B-17s bombers and later B-29s, he torched Japanese city after city literally burning them to the ground. He had been informed that there was a nuclear bomb around the corner, but he insisted on his way. LeMay, to his dying day, would argue that his incineration of multiple cities was the key to surrender and not the two atomic bombs. Again we see an example of not accepting facts that clearly contradicted ones belief. But either way, the nuclear blasts ended the war in a week and no land invasion was necessary.

Festinger went on to become a noted social psychologist and made a most famous study of a cult merely known as the Seekers. His question became this: what happens to true believers when their convictions are confronted by reality? Do these believers have to supply other thoughts that will fit with what they feel is true to live with themselves and their decisions?

The leader of the Seekers was a woman named Dorothy Martin who claimed to have been in discussions with aliens which she referred to as the Guardians. The Guardians informed her that the world would be destroyed on December 21, 1954, but she and a handful of her followers would be rescued by flying saucer. She then convinced her followers to quit their jobs, give away their possessions, and leave their families.

Her Seekers gathered at her home in Oak Park, Illinois, on December 21. No aliens. At the last minute, she told her followers that she had just received a new message giving her a new date for the saucer arrival. The group gathered again in the Martin home on the second date. They were committed and had rid themselves of their personal belongings and even their jobs. They blindly chose to continue to believe.

Festinger later wrote about this individual belief of a total commitment to this escape from the world ending. These believers had taken irreversible actions. Now suppose that they are presented with undeniable evidence that their belief is wrong?

Festinger had asked Martin if he could come and merely observe the Seekers as they waited the second time. As the clock struck midnight, none of the cult moved. Nothing. They sat there in shock, almost frozen. Four hours later, Martin announced that she had gotten another message that God had called off the destruction of the world. The saucer would not be coming.

So what did Festinger conclude from all this? That the more one invests in a set of beliefs, the greater sacrifice one makes in the conviction, and the more resistant the person will be to evidence that suggests one is mistaken.

All this reminds me of the Trumplican position on the stolen 2020 election. A recent Reuter’s poll of GOP voters found that 53% believed that Trump was the true President, while 56% believe that the election was tainted by voter fraud, and 61% believe that the election was stolen.

These beliefs are still being held in spite of the fact that Trump administrators’ own election-monitoring agencies declared the 2020 election to be “the most secure in American history.” His best supporter, Barr, even called it legitimate. Every court challenge (some 59 of them to date) has lost with the courts debunking any notion of election fraud, yet these “believers” stand like the Followers, blind trust in the message in spite of clear evidence to the contrary. They have debunked masks and vaccinations, racial discrimination, climate change, and still believe in the trickle-down theory of economics. Is there any hope for them when they are listening to likes of Marjorie Taylor Green in her claims that the Sandy Hook and Parkland shootings were staged?

If one only listens to podcast and online news, or Fox’s Tucker Carlson, these Republicans will never accept the truth no matter how convincing the evidence to the contrary. So perhaps we should no longer call them Trumplicans but merely the Second Followers. Remember what Napoleon Bonaparte once said, “In politics, absurdity is not a handicap.”

When you have a moment and want more data about this resistance to the truth, read Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “The Bomber Mafia.”