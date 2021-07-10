Conversations with Ken & Joe: The beast that is Obamacare

<strong>Joe:</strong> The Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as Obamacare, was signed into law in 2010, but its major provisions came into force in 2014. It has been a dysfunctional mess in many ways, unloved by about 40% of all adults, but still entrenched. (See KFF tracking poll.) You and I wrote about it after it was passed. I imagined it as a young Frankenstein (pronounced Frankenstine and not Frankensteen), a creature of many different features which was painstakingly constructed for over a year with salvaged parts in the basement of the White House. It finally came to life. The final necessary piece was a cave in to the insurance industry. Thereafter, millions of uninsured Americans and people with preexisting health issues rooted for the beast to survive and hang in there.

Republicans in Congress, on the other hand (upset because the legislation included a 3.8% tax on investment income on taxpayers with adjusted gross income over $250,000) voted 60 times to kill it. Their hostility was such that they challenged it three times on different theories to the Supreme Court, most recently again losing in June by a 7-2 vote. It was like throwing lightning bolts or poking the beast with a Blue Cross Caduceus. Each time Frankenstein responded with “Thanks. I needed that.” Who would have thought the beast could survive this long? But no one should worry. The GOP and Congress are still on the case.

As a doctor perhaps you can answer this question. Like the GOP congressmen, are the practicing docs unhappy with Obamacare? If so, what do they dislike about it?

<strong>Ken:</strong> A recent AMA poll shows docs about evenly split over the ACA. For some, anyway, it’s better to be paid a steeply discounted fee than to be stiffed. I retired before Obama was elected, thus having no direct experience with Obamacare-covered patients, and times have changed. When I entered practice, almost all doctors either owned their own practice or were part of a small partnership, but now two-thirds are salaried and most of the salaries are paid by hospitals. That means those physicians’ incomes are dependent on the financial success of the institution. One of the core components of ACA that accounts for about half of 26,000,000 covered lives is the expansion of Medicaid with fees set by government. These fees for doctors and even more so for hospitals are below the absolute cost of delivering quality care.

Add to that, because Medicaid is administrated by the individual states, in Illinois where there are big budget problems, paying medical providers, both doctors and hospitals, rates a low priority. The end result of all this is limited access to quality care as doctors limit their number of Medicare patients and also in the failure of hospitals situated in poor areas where most of the patients who have medical coverage are on the Medicaid rolls. Therefore, in Chicago in the last few years, we have seen many south side hospitals close: Mercy, Michael Reese, Saint Bernard, South Shore, Advocate Trinity. The other group financially stressed by the ACA is those who enroll through the exchanges and are unqualified for government means tested subsidy. Because commercial insurance companies are bound to make a profit, these people have seen a sharp rise in premiums since inception. Consequently, almost all of the 13 million customers using the exchanges to buy insurance are subsidized to some degree, and the cost of the ACA to the federal government is on the order of $200 billion per year. How do we cut the cost and fix the issues?

<strong>Joe:</strong> The $3.6 trillion health care industry spending is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 2.7% reaching 10.2% of GDP by 2030. In addition to the flaws you note, Medicaid coverage for millions of low-income Americans in 12 states doesn’t exist. There are 31 million Americans uninsured. If we were to conclude that in the world’s richest nation, health care should be available to everyone regardless of their employment status, their income status, and whether they are rich or poor, then the reality is that Frankenstein needs life-ending surgery.

Both political parties would need to return to the Biden White House basement to work out a bipartisan agreement that kills the beast by removing the insurance industry in whole or in part. They are intermediaries manned by overpaid execs with golden parachutes. They don’t perform medical care or do research. Dealing with them causes aggravation of patients, medical providers and results in a tsunami of time and paper work driving up costs.

This bipartisan group would then have to construct with more current parts — something I will call here the bride of Frankenstein, a benevolent young creature with features of a federal single-payer plan or some other close alternative. It is my understanding that over 50% of medical health professionals prefer a single-payer plan. Obviously, with the current makeup and polarization in Congress, none of this will ever happen, right? So what is it that you suggest?

<strong>Ken:</strong> To be clear, 11 states including a block of seven in the southeast, have so far not signed onto the Obamacare Medicaid expansion. Despite offering superb medical care standards in our big teaching hospitals, Medicaid patients often lack access to that quality medicine. The poor peoples’ doctor is often the emergency room after the problem is out of control. For example, the infant mortality rate in this country is almost double that of the aggregated for other developed countries; we rank last. Much of that problem appears to be due to a lack of quality prenatal care for Medicaid patients.

In my opinion, any good solution that is fair for patients and providers, eliminates Medicaid and the three-tiered payer mix. And in doing so, also eliminates commercial insurance, extending the benefits of a Medicare-like plan to all. To pay for it we create a system that involves patients and employers just as now, but the premiums go to Washington as a user tax. The machinery is mostly already in place. There are lots of details like deductibles and copays to work out in order to implement “Medicare-for-all” but Obamacare, in my opinion, is not fixable.

