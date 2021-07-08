Voice of the People: Sometimes you're a Brady, sometimes a Trubisky

As Mike Ditka might say, “In life and football there are Tom Bradys and, Choose one: Mike Tomczaks, Rex Grossmans, Kyle Ortons, Jay Cutlers and Mitch Trubiskys."

Sports radio will always “What-might-have-been” quarterback changes to death, but sometimes change is good.

So is perspective. We fans could use more of it. NFL players make a lot of money, but have job reviews like we do, are scolded privately and publicly, play hurt, and live with the risk of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). That’s asking a lot of anyone. Even the prodigies have finite talent and longevity, Tom Brady notwithstanding.

“There are teams that are fair-haired, and those that aren't so fair-haired. Some teams are named Smith, some Grabowski,” Ditka philosophized, specifying “We're Grabowskis."

Do you feel any differently about your job?

My career included sales, broadcasting, customer service, and factory work. There were days when my best efforts only yielded acceptable or slightly better results. I considered myself a Grabowski, but on the productivity scale, I was sometimes closer to a Tomczak or Trubisky than a Brady.

If you’re an assembler, call center rep, sales, marketing or gridiron phenom, good for you. But someone, at work or on the field, has to make up “the rest of us.” There are worse things.

Good luck, Mitch. Thanks for the effort.

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

<strong>Itasca</strong>