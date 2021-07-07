EDITORIAL: Time to take a break from the screen

Americans spent a lot of time on their phones and other handheld devices. Then the pandemic hit and our numbers went through the roof.

This increased screen time carries with it a host of potential problems. First, there’s the physical problems — eyestrain, neck pain and picking up extra body weight. Then, there’s the mental and emotional problems. If you think watching others live their best life — which is often just smoke and mirrors to hide their real-life shortcomings and insecurities — doesn’t have an effect on your well-being, you are wrong.

There are countless studies and research out there that look at the emotional toll that social media has taken on the well-being of both adults and kids. While most have found just a correlation and not a causation, it’s still important to recognize that prolonged exposure to social media feeds is not advised.

So if you find yourself getting lost regularly in the rabbit hole that is your Facebook or Instagram feeds, maybe it’s time to put the phone down. Two local organizations — First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee and Bourbonnais Township Park District — are stepping up to help you do that. And they’re doing it in the form of an invitation.

The church, located at 371 E. Court St., is now offering a Tuesday Pray and Meditation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. It invites all members of the community to stop by the church during this time for prayer and reflection. It’s offered as a time to mentally recharge.

And, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10, at Perry Farm, the Bourbonnais Township Park District will be participating in Unplug Illinois, a statewide initiative with the purpose of disconnecting from electronics and connecting with others.

We commend these two local organizations for recognizing a struggle for some local residents and taking steps to help them overcome it. We are hopeful that feeling more connected to the outside world — a mindset lost by many during the long, lonely months of the pandemic — will help people disconnect from their screen.

Both Android and Apple devices offer screen time trackers. These meters monitor the amount of time you spend each week on your device. Here's how to turn them on:

<strong>iPhone – ‘Screen Time’</strong>

Go to Settings > Screen Time.

Tap Turn On Screen Time.

Tap Continue.

Select “This is My [device]” or “This is My Child's [device].”

<strong>Android – ‘Daily Device Usage’</strong>

Go to Settings > Digital Wellbeing & parental controls

Tap on menu > Manage your data > toggle on Daily device usage