WEBBER: Give us your tired, your poor ...

Now that former President Donald Trump has shamed Vice President Kamala Harris into “going to the border,” perhaps liberals might understand the sham really going on with illegal immigration. You will have a better idea if you just keep reading.

I’m very familiar with El Paso, as our company has had a business located there since 1991. I could tell from the background of the newscasts she was nowhere near the border, where Juarez, Mexico, lies on the other side of the Rio Grande River. Our office is closer to the border than she was. She stopped for a photo op, 93 days late, on her way to California.

Vice President Harris, selected for gender and race rather than any actual qualifications, showed how incompetent she is for the vice presidential job. She will be even more inept when she takes over the presidency for Joe Biden in a year or so.

Unless she had been sneaking down to Tijuana for illegal activities while living in California, she lied to reporters when boasting she’d been to the border many times. During the press conference at the airport, she deferred to other people when unable to verbalize anything of substance. This gave the bubble-headed Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar an opportunity to absurdly blurt out El Paso was the “new Ellis Island.” Wonder how the folks here legally thought about that. Maybe the feds can build a gigantic statue of Biden and Barack Obama waving illegal immigrants across from the south to compete with the Statue of Liberty. “Give us your tired, your poor, your masses to the front of the line, yearning to vote Democrat.”

For the record, El Paso happens to be far away from the actual border crises created by the Biden administration. People in Chicago are closer to New York City than Harris was to the real immigration catastrophe, which is near Brownsville, Texas.

She never actually went to the border. Instead, she visited a Border Patrol station 9 miles north — comparable to visiting a toll booth, only with guns. She spoke to a couple immigrant girls and then enjoyed photo-ops for the fawning media. These photos will become historical documentation to her “humanistic act,” until future scholars get a chance to laughingly set the record straight.

Harris was gone before 1 o’clock in the afternoon. It was all political kabuki theater, and only came about so she could beat Trump to the border to avoid further criticism.

From El Paso she jetted on Air Force 2 over to her $5.4 million home in the upscale Oakland suburb of Brentwood, Calif., causing traffic jams so she could stay there a night or two. Noted rocket scientist Lebron James also has a home in Brentwood, although for sale at $20.5 million.

Recall Harris visited Guatemala earlier this month to meet with Guatemalan President Giammattei, instead of going to our border. Supposedly, this was to investigate the “root cause” of the immigration issue. She was met with signs inviting her to leave.

To say this was a colossal embarrassment would be modest. In what should be considered a rebuke, President Giammattei blamed Biden and the Democrats for their “lukewarm rhetoric on illegal immigration.” He also admonished Harris to enforce laws on human smuggling.

Undeterred, or possibly to save face, she conducted a press conference with Giammattei. There, she announced, “I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come, do not come.”

Who knows if she meant it? More than likely, she received orders from the White House to do something to avoid being reprimanded any further on the world stage by a third world country.

About that same time, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported 180,000 more migrants tried to cross the border in May, up from 178,000 in April and 173,000 in March. Bet that number doesn’t go down in June either.

In the “you can’t make this up” department, Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (an Obama holdover) said in March we were not facing a crisis — then said that any problems the agency faced should be blamed on the previous administration! This is the lackey that accompanied Harris to El Paso to make festivities more official.

The last full month before Trump was “defeated” there were 72,000 migrants storming the border, 108,000 less than last month. One would suppose if your plan was to bring in thousands of undocumented Democrats, then possibly Mr. Mayorkas was correct in his assessment after all.

I’m not sure the world is sleeping so well-knowing people like the Biden the Manchurian Moron, Guatemala Harris, and sycophants like the finger-pointing Mayorkas are at the helm of this country. We have every reason to be wary.

But, by golly, at least we don’t have any more mean tweets.