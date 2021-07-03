Voice of the People: Verdict heals some of the wounds from May 25

Twenty two and a half years. Finally some closure on the terrible event of May 25, 2020. A just verdict.

But I continue to be dismayed at the words and actions of the owners of a local business after May 25. The words of former military members, the misinformation, conspiracy theories and untruths.

We enjoyed the business, the beers were great, the vibe was great. We supported them at the start of the pandemic. But we cannot support a business with owners that share opinions and theories such as they hold, especially when they are so wrong.

I hope their eyes have been opened. There should be an apology as public as their opinions.

<strong>Mike and Barb Rowley</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>