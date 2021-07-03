Voice of the People: Month of recognition should be given to all

The word “E Pluribus Unum” means from many came one, and in America that’s true; however, white males and heterosexual couples are not honored with a history month. Why?

I’ve noticed over the last several years in America, that two important historical factors were not acknowledged on television or newsprint for a month of history. It involves heterosexual couples and white males who help make up cultural oneness as Americans.

It is important to acknowledge the diverse people’s and ethnic cultural contributions that the following have contributed to society: Black History Month, Hispanic History Month, Asian History Month, Women’s History Month and Pride History Month.

I do believe the accomplishments of all ethnic people should be honored and talked about in schools because we are all one race that needs encouragement from each other.

I don’t know who chooses to recognize the different ethnic or cultural norms for this time in history; however, I’m sure it was an oversight by the person or persons who determined it to leave out white males and heterosexual couples.

The heterosexual norm for mankind started in the Garden of Eden, when God created the first man — his name is Adam. God wanted a help mate for Adam, but none could be found in the Garden of Eden. God decided to make a helper for Adam, so He took a rib from Adam’s side and created a woman — Adam called her Eve.

Eve was equal with Adam, as far as humanity is concerned, and they were a couple in love. In all of history, heterosexual couples have been procreating life by having babies. In fact, if it wasn’t for heterosexuals couples having babies, the human existence would cease as mankind knows it.

It was God’s design for man to have a woman. In fact, He was the first to give away the bride.

Now, I don’t know how long white males have been on Earth, or when God created them; however, I do know He created all colors of skin in humans for his glory. The historical accomplishments of white males are too long to put in this article, but here are a few:

The creation of modern inventions like the printing press, electricity, television, vaccination, computer (Al Gore), photography, airplane, nuclear energy, steam engine and telephone. Also, white males created all the scientific instruments: ammeter, barometer, sextant voltmeter, thermometer, radar and microscope, etc.

Furthermore, white males wrote the greatest books of philosophy like “The Republic” (Plato), “Nicomachean Ethics” (Aristotle) and “Meditations” (Descartes), etc. I won’t go into detail of other accomplishments like science, sculptors, mathematicians, skyscraper architects, physicists, historians and explorers.

No one should be left out or singled out because America is the melting pot of all diversity of peoples that should embrace one another.

God’s love is the key for all Americans to succeed in this culture. God said in 1 John 4:7, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God. And everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.”

Do you desire this for your fellow Americans? I pray you do.

David Suprenant

Kankakee