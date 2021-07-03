Voice of the People: A less-positive view of the county's economy

<em>Editor's note: The following letter is a response to an article published June 28 about Kankakee County's placement on the Cost of Living Index.</em>

Economics in Kankakee County is a joke! It is wrong, ask everyone. Food has gone up; we have greedy landlords and housing has gone up a lot; gas is up over a dollar; utilities have gone up. I could go on and on! Do your math and look around!

There is no more affordable housing and more; and I saw this was the start 15 years ago; and rental storage is bad in this county.

Phil Boehm

Bradley